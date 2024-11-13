Samsung is speculated to be developing a tri-fold smartphone. This move is said to be in a bid to catch up to Huawei, which launched the world's tri-fold smartphone dubbed Mate XT Ultimate Design in September. Ahead of its anticipated debut in 2025, Samsung has been recently granted a patent for a flexible display device with a foldable design featuring three screens and a specialised barrier layer for improved durability and reduced strain.

Samsung Patent for Tri-Fold Smartphone

A patent granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office (via MSPoweruser) to Samsung Electronics describes a display device with a flexible form factor. It was filed by Samsung in 2021 and was granted on November 5. Unlike rigid devices which have an allocated screen area for displaying images, this purported device is shown to have three areas: a first area which is folded, a second area which can be folded and unfolded, and a third area arranged along a specific direction.

Samsung's purported tri-fold smartphone

Photo Credit: US Patent and Trademark Office/Samsung

As per the patent, the device will feature a specialised barrier layer positioned below the display panel. This layer is said to have at least one opening which might overlap the second display area, and two lower plates placed below the panel overlapping all three areas. Furthermore, the display panel might also feature an anti-reflective layer on top, similar to the one used on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Although it suggests that the flexible display device may have the ability to be folded, bent, or deformed into various shapes, the document could be referring to the same purported tri-fold smartphone that Samsung is rumoured to be developing.

The tri-fold smartphone is also speculated to come with support for multiple input methods, in addition to touch gestures. This suggests that the purported device might also feature S-Pen support.

However, it is crucial to note that not all devices whose patents have been granted make it to the final production stage or carry the same elements. Thus, it is currently unclear whether Samsung's purported tri-fold smartphone will feature similar technical aspects as described in the patent filing.