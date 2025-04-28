iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ is rumoured to be in development as the latest addition to the iQOO Neo 10 Pro series in China. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a tipster has leaked specifications of the purported smartphone. It is tipped to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and may come with a 2K resolution display. Meanwhile, the purported iQOO Neo 10 is reported to have received the SDPPI certification which hints at its imminent launch in Indonesia.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Specifications Leak

Tipster Digital Chat Station (machine translated from Chinese) posted details about the purported iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. The phone is said to come with a 6.82-inch 2K flat OLED screen. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and get a large battery which supports 120W fast charging.

The handset is tipped to be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary camera. It may also have a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

As per the tipster, the purported iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ will also feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It is speculated to join the iQOO Neo 10 Pro in China soon.

iQOO Neo 10 Bags Certification

According to a GizmoChina report, the iQOO Neo 10 has received the SDPPI certification in Indonesia which hints towards its imminent launch. It is a mandatory approval for all telecommunication and radio equipment intended for sale or use in the country. The listing confirms that it will debut with the iQOO Neo 10 moniker and come with the model number I2405.

Notably, the same handset was reported to have received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification last month, confirming its India launch. While the handset is already available for purchase in China, there is little information about what specifications the global variant of the iQOO Neo 10 could offer.