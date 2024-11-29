Technology News
iQOO Neo 10 Pro, iQOO Neo 10 With 6.78-Inch Display, 6,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

The phones get a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 November 2024 17:31 IST
iQOO Neo 10 Pro, iQOO Neo 10 With 6.78-Inch Display, 6,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro run on Android 15-based OriginOS 15

Highlights
  • iQOO Neo 10 ships with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • They have 16-megapixel selfie shooter
  • iQOO Neo 10 Pro runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC
iQOO Neo 10 and iQOO Neo 10 Pro were launched in China on Friday. The latest Neo series handsets come with AMOLED displays with up to 144Hz refresh rate and have 50-megapixel dual rear camera units. The iQOO Neo 10 Pro runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, while the vanilla model has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood. The iQOO Neo 10 series houses a 6,100mAh battery with support for 120W charging.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro, iQOO Neo 10 Price

The iQOO Neo 10 Pro is priced at CNY 3199 (roughly Rs. 37,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB version is priced at 3499 (roughly Rs. 40,000), while the 16GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 3399 (roughly Rs. 40,000). The top-end 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB models are priced at CNY 3799 (roughly Rs. 44,000) and CNY 4299 (roughly Rs. 50,000), respectively.

Price of vanilla iQOO Neo 10 starts at CNY 2399 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the 12GB + 256GB version. The 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage models are priced at CNY 2799 (roughly Rs. 32,000), CNY 2599 (roughly Rs. 30,000), CNY 3099 (roughly Rs. 34,000) and CNY 3599 (roughly Rs. 42,000), respectively.

The phones are currently up for purchase in China in Black Shadow, Rally Orange, and Chi Guang White shades.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) iQOO Neo 10 Pro runs on Android 15-based OriginOS 15 and features a 6.78-inch (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED 8T LTPO curved display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum of 1TB of onboard storage. The phone has the company's self-developed Q2 chip for gaming. 

As mentioned, the iQOO Neo 10 Pro has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main camera with OIS support and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Both sensors support OIS. For selfies and video chats, it has a 16-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the iQOO Neo 10 Pro include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, NavIC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, flicker sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, infrared remote control and X-axis linear motor. The handset has an ultrasonic 3D fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock feature.

The iQOO Neo 10 Pro houses a 6,100mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. In terms of dimensions, it measures 1642.92x75.40x7.99 mm and weighs around 206 grams.

iQOO Neo 10 Specifications

The standard iQOO Neo 10 has the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the Pro model. It ships with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC alongside a Q2 chip, a maximum of 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. It sports a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 sensor with OIS support and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options and sensors are identical to the iQOO Neo 10 Pro. It has an ultrasonic 3D fingerprint sensor and facial recognition features. The iQOO Neo 10 houses a 6,100mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging support. It measures 164.2.92x75.40x7.99mm and weighs 206 grams.

iQOO Neo 10

iQOO Neo 10

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO Neo 10 Pro

iQOO Neo 10 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
