Realme GT 7 Pro to Launch in India With a Smaller 5,800mAh Battery Compared to China Variant

Realme GT 7 Pro's Indian variant is still confirmed to feature 120W SuperVOOC fast charging, similar to its Chinese counterpart.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 November 2024 08:42 IST
Realme GT 7 Pro to Launch in India With a Smaller 5,800mAh Battery Compared to China Variant

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 7 Pro is teased to come in Mars Design colourway

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7 Pro is confirmed to come with a 5,800mAh battery
  • The handset will launch in India on November 26
  • It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Realme GT 7 Pro is confirmed to launch in India on November 26, weeks after its debut in China. Ahead of the official launch, the company has teased the upcoming handset's battery capacity and charging speed. As per the details shared on social media, the Realme GT 7 Pro will launch with a smaller battery compared to the model launched in China. Notably, the smartphone maker recently confirmed other details about the handset, such as its chipset, build and camera specifications.

Realme GT 7 Pro Battery Capacity

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Realme India detailed the battery specifications of the upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro. It is confirmed to launch in India with a 5,800mAh battery. Meanwhile, the handset's China variant is equipped with a 6,500mAh battery, translating into a difference of approximately 700mAh.

This revelation suggests that there might be slight differentiation in terms of specifications between both models.

On the other hand, the Indian variant of the Realme GT 7 Pro will still feature 120W SuperVOOC fast charging support, similar to its Chinese counterpart.

Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications (Confirmed)

Realme GT 7 Pro is confirmed to be India's first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is said to have an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 30,00,000. For optics, the upcoming handset will sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter.

The company claims Realme GT 7 Pro will support underwater photography with a dedicated mode, courtesy of its IP69-rated build which helps it withstand depths of up to 2 metres for 30 minutes. It also gets a sonic water-draining speaker that ensures no water is retained.

Other confirmed features of the smartphone include Live Photo Capture, AI Snap Mode, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
