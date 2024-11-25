Technology News
iQOO Neo 10 Series Key Specifications Confirmed; Design Showcased

iQOO Neo 10 Pro is set to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 November 2024 19:11 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/@iQOO

iQOO Neo 10 series will come in Rally Orange, Shadow Black and Shining White shades

iQOO Neo 10 series, including a base and a Pro variant, will launch in China on November 29. The phones are expected to succeed the iQOO Neo 9 and iQOO Neo 9 Pro, respectively. The iQOO Neo 10 Pro will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC paired with support for LPDDR5X RAM and AI features. The lineup will include dedicated in-house Q2 chips. iQOO has revealed the designs of the upcoming handsets and confirmed its display and camera details.

iQOO Neo 10 Series Design, Colour Options

iQOO has shared the design of the upcoming Neo 10 handsets in a Weibo post. The phones appear to have two squircle rear camera units placed within a slightly raised vertical pill-shaped module. An elliptical LED flash unit appears alongside the rear camera module. The volume rocker and power button are placed on the right edge of the handset.

The series will be offered in three colour options — Rally Orange, Shadow Black, and Shining White (translated from Chinese). The iQOO Neo 10 series handsets will be available for pre-booking in China.

iQOO Neo 10 Display, Camera Details, Other Features

The iQOO Neo 10 series smartphones will have 8T LTPO flat displays with a 144Hz refresh rate and eye protection technology support. For security, they will be equipped with in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensors. The lineup is teased to have "the narrowest screen border in Neo history." One of the handsets is said to measure 7.9mm in thickness and weigh 199g.

Another post by the company claimed that the iQOO Neo 10 series will be equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. Camera samples from the iQOO Neo 10 Pro and iQOO Neo 10 have been shared in a series of Weibo posts.

iQOO's upcoming Neo 10 series phones will run on Android 15-based OriginOS 5. The models are claimed to run smoothly for up to 60 months. The Pro variant will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC paired with support for support for LPDDR5X RAM and AI-backed features. The lineup models will carry an in-house Q2 gaming chipset.

