Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy S25 series in the first half of next year. Several reports have claimed that all models in the Galaxy S25 lineup will pack the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. A new Geekbench listing offers some proof that the leaks could be right. An alleged Korean variant of the vanilla Galaxy S25 has surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking site with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB RAM. Samsung could use the Snapdragon 8 Elite with overclocked GPU and CPU cores in the flagship Galaxy S series.

First spotted by Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve), a Samsung handset with model number SM-S931N has showed up on the Geekbench database, which is most likely the Korean model of the standard Galaxy S25. It has a Snapdragon chipset under the hood with 4.47GHz clock speed and 3.53GHz base speed, hinting that the handset will ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset with overclocked CPU scores. The regular Snapdragon 8 Elite chip used in the OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 has a 4.32GHz clock speed.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Could Pack 12GB of RAM

As per the listing, the Galaxy S25 scored 2,481 points in single-core testing and 8,658 in multi-core testing. The listing suggests an Android 15 operating system and 10.75GB of RAM. This could translate to 12GB on paper.

Samsung was initially speculated to use the Exynos 2500 chipsets in the Galaxy S25 lineup and we even saw the Galaxy S25+ on Geekbench with the Exynos SoC. However, several prominent tipsters recently claimed that all Galaxy S25 models worldwide will use the Snapdragon silicon. The US variant of the Galaxy S25 Ultra earlier appeared with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC on Geekbench.

This year's Galaxy S24 series came with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC processor in select markets including the US and an Exynos 2400 chip for the rest of the world. However, all 2023 Galaxy S23 series were exclusively powered by Snapdragon chipsets.

