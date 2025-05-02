Technology News
iQOO Neo 10 Visits Geekbench With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Processor, 12GB of RAM

The upcoming iQOO Neo 10 appears different from the model that was launched in China

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 May 2025 13:27 IST
iQOO recently launched in Neo 10R in India priced from Rs. 26,999

  • iQOO’s Neo 10 may be different compared to the Chinese model
  • The phone is listed on Geekbench as the Vivo I2405
  • The device is said to have a 12GB RAM variant
iQOO Neo 10R — the company's latest midrange gaming handset — was recently launched in India, designed to offer good value for mid-range smartphone buyers. It was equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC paired with a high-capacity 6,400mAh battery, specifications aimed at the younger gamers. However, as mentioned in our review, it did not seem to be the successor to the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, which is priced higher. It appears that iQOO may have a successor to the Neo 9 Pro on the way. It could be branded as the iQOO Neo 10 and seems to be a rebadged product from iQOO's China lineup.

iQOO Neo 10 Specfications (Expected)

A listing on Geekbench (via 91Mobiles) has revealed that iQOO might use the recently revealed Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC for the iQOO Neo 10 model. The listing points to a processor with 8 cores, with a prime core ticking at 3.21GHz, and three other cores with a clock speed of 3.1GHz, which basically hints at the recently revealed Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor by Qualcomm.

The benchmark, published on Thursday, also reveals the phone's model name as the ‘vivo I2405'. This model name previously showed up on another certification website. The device was equipped with 12GB of RAM and was running Android 15. The handset managed a single-core score of 2,093 and a multi-core score of 6,836. For comparison, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 we tested in our review, managed 1,927 and 5,047 points respectively.

We could also be looking at a rebranded version of the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro, released a few days ago in China. It is the first device to be released with Qualcomm's latest processor. The phone could also be launched globally as the iQOO Neo 10 Pro Plus.

The iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device as mentioned above is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and features up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The phone (launched only in China) currently runs OriginOS 5, which is based on Android 15. It has a 50-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 8-megapixel ultrawide camera as well. A 16-megapixel camera is in charge of selfies. The phone is powered by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging.

 

Further reading: iQOO, iQOO Neo 10, iQOO Neo 10 Specifications, iQOO Neo 10 Pro Plus, iQOO Neo 10 Pro Plus specifications, iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro, iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro specifications
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Comment

