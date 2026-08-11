Samsung Galaxy S26 FE specifications leak in full ahead of its expected September launch. The Fan Edition model is expected to retain the design language of the Galaxy S26 series while using the Exynos 2500 chipset from last year's Galaxy S25. A new WinFuture.de report has detailed the phone's display, cameras, battery, connectivity, dimensions and storage options. The handset is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a 4,900mAh battery, 45W charging and Android 17 with Samsung's One UI.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Specifications (Expected)

According to a WinFuture.de report, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 FE will feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 2,340x1,080 pixel resolution. The display can refresh at up to 120Hz, while brightness is expected to reach 1,200nits under normal conditions and 1,900nits in high-brightness mode.

The Exynos 2500 is expected to power the handset. Samsung also used this chipset in the Galaxy S25. It has 10 CPU cores and can reach speeds of up to 3.3GHz. The processor will reportedly be paired with 8GB of RAM, with 128GB and 256GB storage configurations planned. It may ship with Android 17-based One UI 9 on top.

Photography on the Galaxy S26 FE is expected to centre on a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and hardware image stabilisation. The rear setup could also include an f/2.2 ultra-wide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and an f/2.4 aperture. A 12-megapixel f/2.2 camera is expected on the front for selfies, although autofocus will reportedly be unavailable. The rear cameras could record 8K footage at 30fps, while 4K video may be captured at up to 60fps.

For connectivity, the Galaxy S26 FE phone is expected to support Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6 and NFC. Samsung could offer two nano-SIM slots alongside support for one or two eSIMs. The handset is also expected to carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE may pack a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. The reported endurance is up to 50 hours under typical usage, while the battery is rated for 1,200 charging cycles under the EPREL classification. The report also suggests that Samsung could use a silicon-carbon cell.

The Galaxy S26 FE is expected to weigh 193g and measure 7.4mm in thickness. Samsung is expected to offer the phone in Graphite, Pistachio and Blueberry finishes. These are described as dark grey, light green and light blue, respectively. Its design is also expected to follow the styling used across the Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung could launch the Galaxy S26 FE in early September. Previous leaks have suggested a recommended price of EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 88,000) in Europe. The report notes that the Galaxy S26 Plus may be a stronger option at the current price, with the model reportedly available from around EUR 700 (roughly Rs. 77,100) and offering more storage, a better display and more capable cameras.