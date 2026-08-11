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Apple Reportedly Plans a Glass-Centric Design Overhaul for the 20th Anniversary iPhone Pro Models

Apple is expected to launch the 20th anniversary iPhone model next year.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 August 2026 14:27 IST
Apple Reportedly Plans a Glass-Centric Design Overhaul for the 20th Anniversary iPhone Pro Models

iPhone 17 series is currently the company's flagship handset lineup

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Highlights
  • iPhone 20 Pro series might feature front and back glass panels
  • iPhone 20 Pro series could launch with curved panels
  • Apple has yet to confirm these details
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Apple showcased the first-generation iPhone in January 2007 and launched it in June 2007. In 2027, the Cupertino-based tech giant will be celebrating 20 years since the introduction of its first smartphone. Before that, in September, the Tim Cook-led tech giant is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, and to foray into a new device category with the unveiling of the rumoured iPhone Ultra, the company's first book-style foldable. However, the company has already started working on the 20th-anniversary iPhone models, which could be marketed as iPhone 20. New details about the handset have surfaced online, suggesting that the company is planning a glass-centric design overhaul for the 20th-anniversary iPhone Pro.

Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone Redesign (Expected)

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg reports that the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning a significant “glass-centric” design overhaul for the rumoured 20th-anniversary iPhone. The report contradicts earlier predictions that suggested that the tech giant had cancelled its plans to launch a glass iPhone model. The new glass-centric design will reportedly be found on iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max models next year, internally codenamed V73 and V74.

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Expected to launch next year, the new “glassy look” for the iPhone Pro models is said to sport glass on both front and rear panels. The report highlights that the glass panels will curve into the middle frame of the 20th-anniversary iPhone Pro models from the sides. This means that the company could be going back to its curved design philosophy, as seen on the iPhone 6 through the iPhone 11. A metal band will reportedly be placed between the two glass panels, separating them.

Further, the report highlighted that the Tim Cook-led tech giant's design studio was earlier planning a “more aspirational” version of the same for the 20th-anniversary iPhone models, which involved more use of glass instead of metal. However, this was reportedly cancelled. The company decided to do so as it was reportedly facing issues connecting the two glass panels. Hence, Apple would have found it difficult to mass-produce this particular design.

Recently, a report highlighted that Apple is also considering two new display panel options for its 20th-anniversary iPhone models. One of the panels is tipped to measure about 6.4 inches. The company might equip this screen on the rumoured iPhone 20 Pro. On the other hand, the second display could be a bigger 7-inch panel, which might launch with the iPhone 20 Pro Max. However, the tech giant has yet to confirm these details.

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Further reading: iPhone 20, iPhone 20 Pro, iPhone 20 Pro Max, Apple 20th Anniversary iPhone, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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