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Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI, Helios Neo 16 AI, Helios Neo 16 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Acer's new Predator models support Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture, DLSS 4.5, and Acer Intelligence Space and PredatorSense.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 August 2026 16:06 IST
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI, Helios Neo 16 AI, Helios Neo 16 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Acer

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI is the top-end model in the lineup

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Highlights
  • The Helios Neo 16 AI features an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX processor
  • All new Predator models come equipped with Nvidia RTX 50-series GPUs
  • Customers can avail of cashback offers up to Rs. 10,000 on new laptops
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Acer announced the expansion of its Predator gaming laptop portfolio with the launch of three new models at the Next@Acer India 2026 event on Monday. The new Predator Helios Neo 16S AI, Predator Helios Neo 16 AI, and Predator Helios Neo 16 laptops are equipped with Intel processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series laptop GPUs and high-refresh-rate displays. Helios Neo 16 AI is the top-end model in the lineup, and features up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX processor and a GeForce RTX 5080 GPU with 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM. Meanwhile, the Predator Helios Neo 16S AI is advertised as a portable gaming machine with a thickness under 18.9mm.

Acer Predator Helios Neo Series India Price and Availability

The price of the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI in India is set at Rs. 2,62,990, while the Predator Helios Neo 16 AI starts at Rs. 2,82,990. The Predator Helios Neo 16 is priced at Rs. 2,42,990. Customers can avail of a cashback offer up to Rs. 10,000 on all models in the new Predator lineup.

The new laptops will be available for purchase through Acer Exclusive Stores, the Acer E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance and Vijay Sales.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI, Helios Neo 16 AI, Helios Neo 16 Features, Specifications

The Predator Helios Neo 16S AI comes with a metal chassis measuring less than 18.9mm in thickness. It can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 356H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU, coupled with up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB PCIe SSD storage.

The laptop sports a 16-inch OLED WQXGA display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It also gets VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification, Calman Verified colour accuracy, Nvidia G-Sync support and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage. The Predator Helios Neo 16S AI packs a 92Wh battery and uses Acer's fifth-generation Predator AeroBlade 3D cooling system.

Moving on, the Predator Helios Neo 16 AI can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU with 16GB GDDR7 VRAM. The laptop supports up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and 2TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage.

On the front, the laptop has a 16-inch WQXGA HDR display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The panel supports Nvidia Advanced Optimus and G-Sync, alongside Calman Verified colour accuracy and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. It can be equipped with up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and 2TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage.

For thermal management, Asus has equipped the Helios Neo 16 AI with fifth-generation Predator AeroBlade fans, liquid metal thermal grease and vector heat pipes. The company claims that this cooling setup can help the laptop maintain performance during demanding gaming and creative workloads.

The third new entry in the Predator lineup is the Predator Helios Neo 16, which comes with up to an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. The laptop has a 16-inch WQXGA display with a 180Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time, along with MUX Switch technology and 100 percent sRGB colour coverage.

Users can equip the Predator Helios Neo 16 with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. It gets the same fifth-generation Predator AeroBlade cooling and vector heat pipes as the higher-end Helios Neo 16 AI model. Other features include Killer DoubleShot Pro connectivity and Thunderbolt 4 support.

All of the Predator models support Nvidia's Blackwell architecture, DLSS 4.5, Acer Intelligence Space and PredatorSense, AI-assisted webcam features, and intelligent audio tools.

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Further reading: Acer Predator, Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI, Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI Price in India, Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI Specifications, Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI, Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI Price in India, Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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