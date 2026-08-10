Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has defended developer Rockstar Games' decision to not release a physical disc version of Grand Theft Auto 6. During the company's latest earnings call, the executive said that disc releases for major titles didn't really “make sense for the consumer.” GTA 6 is set to launch in November digitally, along with a physical version that will include a download code in the box instead of discs.

Zelnick was asked about Sony's decision to end production of physical game discs in 2028 during the Q&A section of Take-Two's first-quarter FY 2027 earnings call on Friday. The executive said Take-Two's business was “well over” 90 percent digitally distributed.

“It's already a digital business,” Zelnick said. “So, in certain instances, especially if it's a big game, discs don't really make sense for the consumer. Also, in most instances, you have to register online to play anyhow.

“So, if you're already connected, who cares if you download digitally. It's all the same and it's much more convenient. That's where the world is going in our opinion, and I think Sony understands that. We certainly understand that."

However, the Take-Two boss added that physical editions for games would be released in some form.

“It doesn't mean that we won't have physical editions now, and I'm sure that we will, in the same way that there's still vinyl in the recorded music business. But in other instances, it just won't make sense,” he said.

GTA 6 Could Get Disc Version at Some Point

In an interview with IGN after the earnings call, Zelnick left the door open for GTA 6 to get a disc version at some point in the future.

“I wouldn't rule out anything at this stage of the game. What we've announced so far is what we're doing at the moment, but we are always open minded,” the Take-Two boss said.

Zelnick added that the decision to not put GTA 6 on discs was not for the fear of leaks and said that he did not expect the decision to launch the game digitally to negatively impact Take-Two's business.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be available digitally on PlayStation and Xbox storefronts when it launches November 19, 2026. Physical copies of the game will include digital download codes that can be redeemed online.