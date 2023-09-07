Technology News

iQoo Neo 7 5G Price in India Discounted by Rs. 2,000: Here's How Much It Costs Now

iQoo Neo 7 5G is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 September 2023 13:04 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 7 5G is offered in Frost Blue and Interstellar Black colour options

iQoo Neo 7 5G was launched in India earlier this year in February with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired flash charging support. The handset features a triple rear camera unit led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It succeeds the iQoo Neo 6, which was released in 2022 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and a 4,700mAh battery. The Neo 7 is offered in two storage variants and has now been spotted on the official website on Amazon with reduced prices.

iQoo Neo 7 5G price in India

At launch, the 8GB + 128GB and the 12GB + 256GB variants of the iQoo Neo 7 5G were priced in India at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 33,999, respectively.

The company has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the price of the iQoo Neo 7 5G is reduced by Rs. 2,000 and is currently available for purchase in the country at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and the 12GB + 256GB options, respectively.

The iQoo Neo 7 5G is listed in Frost Blue and Interstellar Black colour options with the new prices on the official website and is available at the updated price on Amazon as well. 

iQoo Neo 7 5G specifications, feature

Sporting a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display, the iQoo Neo 7 5G offers a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 300Hz, and a peak brightness level of 1300 nits. The phone is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC paired with ARM Mali G610 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 inbuilt storage. It ships with Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13.

The dual nano SIM-supported iQoo Neo 7 5G features a 64-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back. It gets a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls at the front. 

iQoo Neo 7 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired flash charging support, that is claimed to charge the phone from zero to 50 percent in 10 minutes. The handset comes with 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, OTG, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C port connectivity. For security, the phone is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Weighing 193 grams, the smartphone measures 164.81mm x 76.9mm x 8.5mm in size.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
