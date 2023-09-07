iQoo Neo 7 5G was launched in India earlier this year in February with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired flash charging support. The handset features a triple rear camera unit led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It succeeds the iQoo Neo 6, which was released in 2022 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and a 4,700mAh battery. The Neo 7 is offered in two storage variants and has now been spotted on the official website on Amazon with reduced prices.

iQoo Neo 7 5G price in India

At launch, the 8GB + 128GB and the 12GB + 256GB variants of the iQoo Neo 7 5G were priced in India at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 33,999, respectively.

The company has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the price of the iQoo Neo 7 5G is reduced by Rs. 2,000 and is currently available for purchase in the country at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and the 12GB + 256GB options, respectively.

The iQoo Neo 7 5G is listed in Frost Blue and Interstellar Black colour options with the new prices on the official website and is available at the updated price on Amazon as well.

iQoo Neo 7 5G specifications, feature

Sporting a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display, the iQoo Neo 7 5G offers a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 300Hz, and a peak brightness level of 1300 nits. The phone is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC paired with ARM Mali G610 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 inbuilt storage. It ships with Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13.

The dual nano SIM-supported iQoo Neo 7 5G features a 64-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back. It gets a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls at the front.

iQoo Neo 7 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired flash charging support, that is claimed to charge the phone from zero to 50 percent in 10 minutes. The handset comes with 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, OTG, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C port connectivity. For security, the phone is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Weighing 193 grams, the smartphone measures 164.81mm x 76.9mm x 8.5mm in size.

