Technology News

Honor 90 5G to Launch in India on September 14: Expected Price, Specifications

Honor 90 5G is teased to come with a 1.5K resolution display with up to 1600 nits peak brightness and 3840Hz PWM dimming.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 September 2023 12:54 IST
Honor 90 5G to Launch in India on September 14: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 90 5G is confirmed to run on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1

Highlights
  • Honor is actively teasing the arrival of a new handset via X
  • Chinese variant of the Honor 90 has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display
  • Amazon website carries a microsite revealing specifications of handset

Honor 90 5G is all set to hit the Indian market next week. The HTech company, via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday (September 7), has confirmed the launch of the new handset in the country. It is teased to come with a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The Honor 90 5G is confirmed to pack 3840Hz of PWM dimming. The handset made its debut in the Chinese market in May alongside the Honor 90 Pro

The Honor 90 5G will be launched in India on September 14. The launch event will begin at 12:30pm IST. The HTech brand has also started sending media invites for the launch. The smartphone is confirmed to go on sale through Amazon.

Honor 90 5G specifications (expected)

HTech is actively teasing the arrival of a new handset via X. It is teased to come equipped with a 1.5K resolution TUV Rheinland-certified display with up to 1600 nits peak brightness, 435ppi pixel density, and 3840Hz PWM (pulse-width modulation) dimming.

Further, Amazon India's website carries a microsite revealing the specifications of the Honor 90 5G. It is confirmed to run on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1. Like the Chinese counterpart, it will be equipped with a triple camera setup, comprising of a 200-megapixel primary camera. For selfies and video chats, the handset will pack a 50-megapixel front camera.

The Chinese variant of the Honor 90 5G has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,664 pixels) curved OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM and a maximum of 512GB onboard storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast charging.

Honor 90 5G price in India (expected)

The Honor 90 5G was launched in China in May with an initial price tag of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant. The 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,680) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,017), respectively. India pricing of the handset could be in line with this. As per a past leak, it could be priced at around Rs. 35,000 in India.

Honor withdrew its operations from India in 2020. Madhav Sheth, former Realme Vice President for Business and Corporate Strategy, will lead HTech's operations in India.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 90, Honor 90 Price, Honor 90 Price in India, Honor 90 Specifications, Honor 90 Pro, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Japan 'Moon Sniper' SLIM Lunar Spacecraft Launched Into Space Two Weeks After Chandryaan-3 Moon Landing

Related Stories

Honor 90 5G to Launch in India on September 14: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Meta to Discontinue "Facebook News" Feature in UK, France, Germany: Here's Why
  2. India Is Priority Market for Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram: Meta India Chief
  3. iQoo Neo 7 5G Gets a Rs. 2,000 Discount in India: See New Price
  4. Moto G54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  5. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Oppo A38 With 6.56-Inch HD+ Display Silently Debuts: See Details
  7. Japan’s Casio Watch Brand Takes its G-Shock Line to Metaverse with Polygon
  8. All Upcoming Marvel Movies and Web Series: Phases 5, 6, and Beyond
  9. OnePlus 12 Design Suggested in Newly Leaked Renders: See Here
  10. Jio Users Can Avail These Additional Benefits on Select Recharge Plans
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series Alleged Dummy Models Offer a Glimpse at New Colour Options, Design
  2. iQoo Neo 7 5G Price in India Discounted by Rs. 2,000: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  3. Honor 90 5G to Launch in India on September 14: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Apple Expected to Use Own Modem Chip by 2025, Qualcomm to Face Competition From Huawei: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Japan 'Moon Sniper' SLIM Lunar Spacecraft Launched Into Space Two Weeks After Chandryaan-3 Moon Landing
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Stays Close to $25,800 Mark, Ether and Litecoin See Minor Hikes
  7. Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro Confirmed to Get 4 Major Android Updates, 5 Years of Security Patches
  8. Google to Mandate Disclosures for AI Creations on Political Advertisements by November: Details
  9. OnePlus 12 Renders Leak Again; Suggests Redesigned Camera Bump, Curved Display, More
  10. Baldur’s Gate 3 Cross-Play Between PC and Console Is in Development at Larian Studios
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.