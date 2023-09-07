Honor 90 5G is all set to hit the Indian market next week. The HTech company, via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday (September 7), has confirmed the launch of the new handset in the country. It is teased to come with a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The Honor 90 5G is confirmed to pack 3840Hz of PWM dimming. The handset made its debut in the Chinese market in May alongside the Honor 90 Pro.

The Honor 90 5G will be launched in India on September 14. The launch event will begin at 12:30pm IST. The HTech brand has also started sending media invites for the launch. The smartphone is confirmed to go on sale through Amazon.

Honor 90 5G specifications (expected)

HTech is actively teasing the arrival of a new handset via X. It is teased to come equipped with a 1.5K resolution TUV Rheinland-certified display with up to 1600 nits peak brightness, 435ppi pixel density, and 3840Hz PWM (pulse-width modulation) dimming.

Further, Amazon India's website carries a microsite revealing the specifications of the Honor 90 5G. It is confirmed to run on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1. Like the Chinese counterpart, it will be equipped with a triple camera setup, comprising of a 200-megapixel primary camera. For selfies and video chats, the handset will pack a 50-megapixel front camera.

The Chinese variant of the Honor 90 5G has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,664 pixels) curved OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM and a maximum of 512GB onboard storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast charging.

Honor 90 5G price in India (expected)

The Honor 90 5G was launched in China in May with an initial price tag of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant. The 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,680) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,017), respectively. India pricing of the handset could be in line with this. As per a past leak, it could be priced at around Rs. 35,000 in India.

Honor withdrew its operations from India in 2020. Madhav Sheth, former Realme Vice President for Business and Corporate Strategy, will lead HTech's operations in India.

