iPhone 15 Series Camera Specifications Leaked Ahead of September 12 Launch: All Details

iPhone 15 series is expected to be powered by 3nm A17 Bionic SoCs.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 September 2023 19:27 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 lineup is expected to succeed the iPhone 14 (pictured) series

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 series Pro models may see a 'major price hike'
  • Made in India iPhone 15 could be available alongside global launch
  • iPhone 15 models are tipped to support 35W fast charging via USB Type C

iPhone 15 series is expected to launch on September 12 at Apple's Wonderlust event. The lineup is expected to offer four models - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. There have been several leaks and rumours on the upcoming iPhone 15 smartphones in the past few months, and there's no stopping them. Ahead of the launch on September 12, a new leak has surfaced online that tips the camera specifications of the iPhone 15 models.

As per a MacRumors report, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus are expected to be equipped with a 48-megapixel primary rear sensor with an aperture of f/1.6, which is a significant improvement over the 12-megapixel main sensor of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. There is also said to be a secondary a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and an aperture of f/2.4. 

The report added that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are expected to launch with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX803 primary rear sensor with an aperture of f/1.78, a 12.7-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens and an aperture of f/2.8, and a 13.4-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens with an aperture of f/2.2. The high-end iPhone Pro Max is expected to come with a periscopic telephoto lens.

A recent report suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro variants are likely to cost more than the preceding models over its rumoured upgraded hardware, which is tipped to include a new titanium chassis over stainless steel ones and a periscope lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The new chassis is expected to bring down the weight of the iPhone models.

This year, users in India could get the iPhone 15 on the same day as the global release. A report hinted that the iPhone 15 models manufactured under the Make in India campaign are likely to launch alongside the global launch of the lineup with little or no delay at all. Meanwhile, a tipster recently stated that the iPhone 15 Pro Max release could be delayed by up to 4 weeks over its September 12 launch date due to camera sensor production issues. 

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro max, iPhone 15 series, iPhone 15 Series Launch, iPhone 15 specifications, iPhone 15 Plus specifications, iPhone 15 Pro Specifications, iPhone 15 Pro Max Specifications, iPhone, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
