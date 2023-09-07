Technology News

OnePlus 12 Renders Leak Again; Suggests Redesigned Camera Bump, Curved Display, More

OnePlus 12's latest renders are allegedly made based on pictures of a pre-production unit.

Updated: 7 September 2023 11:16 IST
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice/ @OnLeaks

OnePlus 12 is tipped to get a triple-camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12's latest leak reveals a different camera island design
  • It is expected to run on the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • OnePlus is yet to provide any details about the OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12 is expected to be unveiled in December in China and in January 2024 in other global markets. As we are inching closer to the rumoured launch timeline, more leaks about the OnePlus 11 5G successor have started coming in. Most recently, alleged CAD (computer-aided design) renders offering a glimpse into the possible design of the handset have leaked online. They suggest four circles inside the camera island instead of three. The handset is seen with a new Hasselblad logo as well. The OnePlus 12 is expected to run on the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Known tipster Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with MySmartPrice, leaked the CAD renders of the upcoming OnePlus 12. The renders indicate a hole punch display design for the handset with a curved display. As mentioned, they suggest four circles inside the camera module instead of three. This addition could be a new periscope or LiDAR sensor. In the latest renders, OnePlus has simplified the Hasselblad logo beside the camera module to just "H". The branding is placed on the left side of the cameras rather than between the camera rows.

The latest tweaked renders of the OnePlus 12 are claimed to be made based on the pre-production unit pictures seen by the tipster. The newly leaked renders are slightly different from what we saw earlier. However, the company seem to be sticking with the previous handset's design language with minor changes being made.

OnePlus is yet to provide any details about the OnePlus 12, but rumours claim that the handset will be launched in China in December and other markets in January next year.

Over the past few weeks, OnePlus 12's specifications have been tipped multiple times. It is said to ship with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 on top and feature a 6.7-inch fluid LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the purported Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, paired with 16GB or 24GB of RAM.

For optics, the OnePlus 12 has been tipped to get a triple-camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, there could be a 32-megapixel sensor on the front. The handset could feature an alert slider and an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. The OnePlus 12 is said to house a 5,400mAh battery with fast 100W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

Further reading: OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12 Specifications, OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus
Microsoft, Google and Meta Among Big Tech Firms Set to Face Overhaul Under New EU Tech Rules: Details
UK Admits Encryption Hurdles to Online Safety Law After WhatsApp, Signal Threaten to Pull Out

