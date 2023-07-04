Technology News
iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 7 Pro is available in Dark Storm and Fearless Flame colour options.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 4 July 2023 13:01 IST
iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 7 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 7 Pro is equipped with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage
  • The smartphone runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out-of-the-box
  • iQoo Neo 7 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W Flash Charge support

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports charging at 120W. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G will be sold in two colour variants in the country.

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G price in India, availability

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 37,999. It will be sold in Dark Storm and Fearless Flame colourways. The smartphone will go on sale via the company's online store, Amazon India, and retail outlets starting on July 15.

As part of an early bird offer, customers who purchase the handset by July 18 will get a Rs. 1,000 discount. The smartphone maker is also offering an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 off on SBI and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. Customers who pre-book the smartphone will also get an additional year of warranty coverage, according to the company.

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G runs on Android 13 with the company's Funtouch OS 13 skin on top. It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For photos and videos, the iQoo Neo 7 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary Samsung GN5 sensor with an f/1.88 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle-camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The phone will also feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture, for selfies and video chats.

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro features up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GNSS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity Sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and a colour temperature sensor.

The company has equipped the handset with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It also features an IR blaster for remote control. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W Flash Charge support. The Dark Storm version of the smartphone measures 76.90x164.81x8.50mm and weighs 199.5g, while the Fearless Flame variant is slightly thicker at 8.85mm and weighs 194.5g. 

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debeut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iQoo Neo 7 Pro, iQoo Neo 7 Pro price in India, iQoo Neo 7 Pro specifications, iQoo Neo 7 Pro features, iQoo, Amazon Prime Day, Prime Day
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
