iQoo 11S is all set to launch on July 4 in China. The Vivo sub-brand, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new iQoo 11-series smartphone in its home country. The iQoo TWS 1 earbuds will also go official alongside the handset. iQoo has started accepting pre-reservations for the iQoo 11S via its official online store in China. It is teased to come in three colour options with up to 16 of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The iQoo 11S is confirmed to run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The iQoo 11S and iQoo TWS 1 earbuds will launch on July 4. The launch event will be held in China at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), as per a teaser poster shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo. It will be offered in Track, Blue, and a Legendary BMW Motorsport-inspired shade. The BMW Motorsport-inspired model has three colour stripes running off-centre down the white back panel portraying the brand. The iQoo TWS 1 earbuds, on the other hand, appear to have black and legendary colour options. The company is teasing the design and specifications of the iQoo 11S via a dedicated landing page on its website. It is seen flaunting a curved display with a hole punch cutout in the centre.

iQoo has also started accepting pre-reservations for the iQoo 11S and iQoo TWS 1 earbuds through its official website in China. The smartphone is confirmed to be available with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage.

The iQoo 11S is expected to be a refresh of the iQoo 11, that was announced in December last year. The new model could retain the core specifications of iQoo 11.

In India, the price of iQoo 11 starts at Rs. 59,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs. 64,999 for the top-end 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The iQoo 11 5G features a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

