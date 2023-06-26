Technology News

iQoo 11S is teased to come with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 June 2023 12:46 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo 11S is seen flaunting a curved display with a hole punch cutout in the centre

Highlights
  • iQoo has started accepting pre-reservations for the iQoo 11S
  • It is teased to come in three colour options
  • iQoo 11S is expected to be a refresh of the iQoo 11

iQoo 11S is all set to launch on July 4 in China. The Vivo sub-brand, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new iQoo 11-series smartphone in its home country. The iQoo TWS 1 earbuds will also go official alongside the handset. iQoo has started accepting pre-reservations for the iQoo 11S via its official online store in China. It is teased to come in three colour options with up to 16 of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The iQoo 11S is confirmed to run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The iQoo 11S and iQoo TWS 1 earbuds will launch on July 4. The launch event will be held in China at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), as per a teaser poster shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo. It will be offered in Track, Blue, and a Legendary BMW Motorsport-inspired shade. The BMW Motorsport-inspired model has three colour stripes running off-centre down the white back panel portraying the brand. The iQoo TWS 1 earbuds, on the other hand, appear to have black and legendary colour options. The company is teasing the design and specifications of the iQoo 11S via a dedicated landing page on its website. It is seen flaunting a curved display with a hole punch cutout in the centre.

iQoo has also started accepting pre-reservations for the iQoo 11S and iQoo TWS 1 earbuds through its official website in China. The smartphone is confirmed to be available with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage.

The iQoo 11S is expected to be a refresh of the iQoo 11, that was announced in December last year. The new model could retain the core specifications of iQoo 11.

In India, the price of iQoo 11 starts at Rs. 59,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs. 64,999 for the top-end 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The iQoo 11 5G features a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
