Technology News

Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether See Minor Profits Despite Market Remaining Lacklustre Overall

Bitcoin's market cap dominance has soared to its highest level, above 58 percent, since 2021.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 July 2023 10:49 IST
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether See Minor Profits Despite Market Remaining Lacklustre Overall

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The market cap of the crypto sector, as of July 4, stands at $1.22 trillion

Highlights
  • Monero, Elrond saw gains
  • Stablecoins saw losses
  • Uniswap, Stellar also recorded price dips

Bitcoin on Tuesday, July 4 reflected a profit of 1.32 percent to trade at the price point of $31,226 (roughly Rs. 25.5 lakh). While the overall crypto market continues to show losses next to every alternate altcoin, Bitcoin has impressively managed to keep trading over the mark of $30,000 (roughly Rs. 24.5 lakh). Bitcoin's market cap dominance has soared to its highest level, above 58 percent, since 2021. This means that Bitcoin now accounts for more than half of the total market capitalisation of all crypto markets owing to the recent decline in altcoin prices and the growing interest from institutional investors like BlackRock and Fidelity into Bitcoin.

Ether tagged behind Bitcoin on the profit-side of the crypto price chart on Tuesday. At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,957 (roughly Rs. 1.6 lakh) with a small profit of 0.47 percent.

“Crypto markets have showcased slow upward movement for the second day. The BTC ETF narrative continues to keep the market sentiment and prices afloat. After the SEC deemed the last Bitcoin ETF filing as inadequate, the world's biggest asset management firm BlackRock has reapplied for the famous Bitcoin ETF, moving one step closer to Bitcoin gaining massive institutional adoption,” Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets 360.

Ripple, Cardano, Dogecoin, Tron, and Polygon recorded gains alongside BTC and ETH.

Shiba Inu, Leo, Cosmos, Monero, and Elrond also reeled-in minor gains.

“Despite getting another delisting announcement from a famous digital banking platform Revoult, MATIC (+3.09 percent), ADA (+0.3 percent) and SOL (-1.08 percent) have seen significant resistance in getting more downside proving that these coins had already factored in these possibilities and were trading at a huge discount. While MATIC has been surging on its recent announcement of Polygon 2.0, any further positive developments in these coins can prove to be bullish,” Hudda added.

In the last 24 hours, the overall valuation of the crypto sector rose by 0.89 percent with its capitalisation touching $1.22 trillion (roughly Rs. 99,97,680 crore), CoinMarketCap.

The crypto fear and greed index is up by two points, furthering into the greed zone with a score of 64/100.

Tether, Binance Coin, and USD Coin however, reeled-in under losses on Tuesday.

Small losses also struck Litecoin, Solana, Polkadot, and Bitcoin Cash alongside Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, and Stellar.

“Around 79 percent of the BTC circulating supply is in profit, which signals a healthy outlook for the largest crypto asset. This substantial percentage suggests a potential for sustained upward movement in Bitcoin's price cycle,” the CoinDCX research team told Gadgets 360.

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debeut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
EU Antitrust Body to Announce Decision on Adobe, Figma $20 Billion Deal on August 7

Related Stories

Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether See Minor Profits Despite Market Remaining Lacklustre Overall
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Camera Module Design Leaks Ahead of Debut: See Image
  3. Jio Bharat Phones to Launch at Rs. 999; Beta Trial to Begin From July 7
  4. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: Check Here
  5. Samsung Confirms Launch of Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC in India
  6. Nothing Phone 2 Will Bring These Useful Upgrades to the Glyph Interface
  7. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Price in India Leaked: This Is How Much It May Cost
  8. Here's When Meta Will Launch Its New Threads App to Compete With Twitter
  9. Chandrayaan-3 Launch: Everything You Need to Know About the Lunar Mission
  10. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Flip Phones Debut in India: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. UN to Hold ‘AI for Good Global Summit’, Will Bring Experts From Microsoft, Amazon to Discuss AI Framework
  2. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether See Minor Profits Despite Market Remaining Lacklustre Overall
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Design Revealed on YouTube, Notable Glyph Interface Upgrades Include Uber, Zomato Support
  4. EU Antitrust Body to Announce Decision on Adobe, Figma $20 Billion Deal on August 7
  5. Itel P40+ With 7,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T606 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Meta to Launch Threads App on July 6 as Twitter Restricts Access to Users
  7. Twitter 'Relaunches' TweetDeck, Set to Limit Access to Twitter Blue Subscribers by August
  8. Microsoft Likely to Face EU Antitrust Investigation in Coming Months
  9. Tesla's Plug Made Compulsory in Kentucky for EV Charging Companies
  10. Apple Urges US Court to Undo Antitrust Order on App Store in Epic Games Case
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.