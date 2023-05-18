Technology News

iQoo Neo 8 will ship with a triple rear camera sensor.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 18 May 2023 16:41 IST
iQoo Neo 8 5G Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 8 series is confirmed to launch in China
  • The handsets are confirmed to pack a 50-megapixel OIS-supported camera
  • iQoo Neo 8 series will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery

iQoo Neo 8 5G and iQoo Neo 8 Pro are set to make their launch in China on May 23. The company has teased the look as well as some of the key specifications of the phone via a Weibo post. The iQoo Neo 8 5G series' camera specifications along with battery capacity and charging support has been officially revealed by the company. The iQoo Neo 8 5G series is also confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC and a triple rear camera setup.

iQoo has revealed the camera specifications along with the battery and charging capacity of the soon-to-be-launched iQoo Neo 8 5G series ahead of its launch. The smartphone, which is set to make its debut in China on May 23 at 7 pm local time (4.30 pm IST), will sport a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel OIS-supported main sensor. According to the teaser poster, the two camera sensors will sit in the circular cutouts while the third sensor will be placed in a tiny cutout next to the LED flash.

The Chinese smartphone company also confirmed that the upcoming iQoo Neo 8 5G series will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. It is claimed to get 50 percent charged in just 9 minutes.

Additionally, the company has also shared the display and processor specifications of the smartphone. According to a poster released by iQoo, the iQoo Neo 8 5G Pro will be equipped with a MediaTek 9200+ SoC coupled with up to 16GB RAM. Furthermore, the smartphones will feature a 1.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The high-end iQoo Neo 8 Pro will also have a Vivo V1+ image signal processor. The other confirmed specification is a 5K ice waterfall VC three-dimensional heat dissipation. However, there is no information o the launch of the Qoo Neo 8 5G series' availability in India. 

However, there is no information o the launch of the Qoo Neo 8 5G series' availability in India.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
