iQoo Neo 7T 5G Price, Specifications Leaked; Could Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

iQoo Neo 7T 5G could support 120W fast charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 May 2023 11:35 IST
iQoo Neo 7T 5G Price, Specifications Leaked; Could Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 7 5G was launched in India in February

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 7T 5G is reportedly in development
  • It could be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000
  • iQoo Neo 7T 5G is said to run on Android 13

iQoo Neo 7 5G equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC was launched in India in February this year. Now, the Vivo sub-brand is reportedly gearing up to unveil the iQoo Neo 7T 5G in the country as its pricing details and key specifications have surfaced online. The upcoming Neo 7 series smartphone is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The iQoo Neo 7T 5G is expected to debut in the Rs. 35,000 bracket. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery as well.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in collaboration with TheTechOutlook, leaked the pricing and key specifications of the iQoo Neo 7T 5G. As per the leak, the handset could be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000 in India. It is said to be offered in blue and an unknown colour option.

iQoo Neo 7T 5G specifications (expected)

The iQoo Neo 7T 5G is said to run on Android 13 out of the box and feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The upcoming handset could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with 8GB and 12GB RAM options. It is tipped to come with 256GB of onboard storage.

iQoo is expected to pack a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor on the iQoo Neo 7T 5G with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support. Further, it could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

The iQoo Neo 7 5G was launched in India in February with an initial price tag of Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz fresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. A triple rear camera unit, led by the 64-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging are the other specifications.

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a lot of power at an affordable price. But did the company cut the right corners to keep the price low? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
