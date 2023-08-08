iQoo Z7 Pro 5G India launch date has been confirmed. The Vivo sub-brand on Tuesday, via Twitter and a media invite, confirmed the arrival of the new iQoo Z-series smartphone in the country. The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is teased to feature a curved display with a hole-punch cutout. Meanwhile, the handset is tipped to run on 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and could be backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is expected to succeed the iQoo Z7.

The new iQoo Z7 Pro 5G will be launched in India on August 31, as per a teaser poster shared by the company on Twitter. The brand has also started sending media invites for the launch.

iQoo's India website and Amazon India carry an identical microsite that suggests some design and features of the new iQoo Z7 Pro 5G. It is shown to have a curved display and a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout on the screen for the selfie camera. Interested buyers can now sign up to get the latest notifications about the launch.

Meanwhile, according to a recent leak, the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is said to be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 in India.

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

As per a recent leak, the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G will sport a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come in two RAM options — 8GB and 12GB RAM and two storage options — 128GB and 256GB. It is expected to run on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. The handset is said to have scored over 7,00,000 points on the benchmarking website AnTuTu.

The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is expected to pack a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel primary rear camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. For selfies and video chats, it could get a 16-megapixel sensor. It is expected to pack a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

