iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Will Launch in India on August 31: Expected Price, Specifications

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is shown to have a curved display with a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 August 2023 18:13 IST
iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Will Launch in India on August 31: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is said to sport a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display

  • iQoo Z7 Pro 5G India launch date has been confirmed
  • It is tipped to be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 in India
  • iQoo Z7 Pro 5G will go on sale through Amazon

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G India launch date has been confirmed. The Vivo sub-brand on Tuesday, via Twitter and a media invite, confirmed the arrival of the new iQoo Z-series smartphone in the country. The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is teased to feature a curved display with a hole-punch cutout. Meanwhile, the handset is tipped to run on 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and could be backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is expected to succeed the iQoo Z7.

The new iQoo Z7 Pro 5G will be launched in India on August 31, as per a teaser poster shared by the company on Twitter. The brand has also started sending media invites for the launch.

iQoo's India website and Amazon India carry an identical microsite that suggests some design and features of the new iQoo Z7 Pro 5G. It is shown to have a curved display and a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout on the screen for the selfie camera. Interested buyers can now sign up to get the latest notifications about the launch.

Meanwhile, according to a recent leak, the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is said to be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 in India.

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

As per a recent leak, the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G will sport a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come in two RAM options — 8GB and 12GB RAM and two storage options — 128GB and 256GB. It is expected to run on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. The handset is said to have scored over 7,00,000 points on the benchmarking website AnTuTu.

The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is expected to pack a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel primary rear camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. For selfies and video chats, it could get a 16-megapixel sensor. It is expected to pack a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z7 5G

iQOO Z7 5G

  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Very good camera performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Single speaker
  • Bloatware, spam from native apps
  • No ultra-wide camera
Read detailed iQOO Z7 5G review
Display 6.38-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
PayPal’s Stablecoin Launch Opens Floodgates for Scam Tokens; Here’s How to Identify Real PYUSD
MOVEit Hack Compromised Data at Around 600 Organisations Globally; Fallout Is Only Beginning: Cyber Analysts

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Will Launch in India on August 31: Expected Price, Specifications
