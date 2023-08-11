Technology News

Amazon Switches Spacecraft for Launching Internet Satellites Next Month

Amazon last year announced plans to launch the satellite pair aboard the first flight of ULA's new Vulcan rocket.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 August 2023 16:46 IST
Amazon Switches Spacecraft for Launching Internet Satellites Next Month

Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon will launch the first two satellites for Kuiper program

Highlights
  • Amazon last year announced plans to launch the satellite pair
  • Vulcan had been expected to launch in early 2023
  • Amazon has vowed to put $10 billion into the satellite internet endeavor

Amazon.com plans to launch its first pair of prototype internet satellites late next month on a different rocket than previously planned, a spokesman said on Monday, again switching rides for the spacecraft to avoid mounting rocket delays.

The company will launch the first two satellites for Amazon's Kuiper program, which aims to offer internet globally from space, aboard a dedicated Atlas V rocket from the Boeing-Lockheed joint venture United Launch Alliance (ULA), spokesman James Watkins said.

The targeted launch date is September 26, he said.

Amazon last year announced plans to launch the satellite pair aboard the first flight of ULA's new Vulcan rocket, moving them off previously planned rockets from launch startup ABL Space to avoid delays in ABL's rocket development.

But delays with Vulcan have prompted Amazon to again switch rides as the e-commerce giant faces a 2026 regulatory deadline to deploy half of the 3,200 satellites planned for its Kuiper internet network.

Vulcan, which had been expected to launch in early 2023 at the time of Amazon's decision to use it, has run into testing hiccups that now peg its target launch date in the fourth quarter of 2023, a ULA spokeswoman said.

RACE TO ORBIT

Aiming to complement Amazon's web services powerhouse and compete with the more established Starlink network from Elon Musk's SpaceX, Amazon has vowed to put $10 billion (roughly Rs. 82,700 crore) into the satellite internet endeavor and in 2022 bagged 83 launches to deploy it in orbit, marking the largest commercial launch procurement ever.

Nine of those launches include the Atlas V rocket, ULA's workhorse launcher that has lofted satellites to space in multibillion-dollar science missions for NASA and the bulk of US national security missions for the Pentagon.

ULA 2021 stopped selling the Atlas V and has 19 more missions to fly before the rocket retires, ULA spokeswoman Jessica Rye said. The company had imported the rocket's Russian-made RD-180 engines in bulk for those remaining missions and has no plans to order more.

It was unclear whether the Atlas V launch planned for September counts as one of the nine that Amazon previously procured. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, SpaceX, NASA
iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Teased to Get 120Hz AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC
US SEC Plans to Appeal Recent Crypto Decision on Ripple Labs

Related Stories

Amazon Switches Spacecraft for Launching Internet Satellites Next Month
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This New OnePlus Smartphone Will Offer 24GB RAM, 1TB Storage
  2. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 12GB RAM Variant Launched in India at This Price
  3. Nokia 130 Music, Nokia 150 2023 With Bigger Batteries Debut in India: See Price
  4. Intel's Sandra Rivera Talks About Ambitions in India, Future Investments
  5. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: Details
  6. Honor India Teases New Product Launch, Honor 90 Series May Debut Soon
  7. iPhone 15 Pro Might Get 6GB RAM; A17 Bionic SoC Specifications Leak Online
  8. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Tipped to Launch With a 200-Megapixel Camera: Details
  9. Could We Have Lived on Mars Sometime in the Past? Here’s What Scientists Say
  10. PVR Inox Launches Standalone IMAX Experience at Delhi’s Priya Cinema
#Latest Stories
  1. US SEC Plans to Appeal Recent Crypto Decision on Ripple Labs
  2. Amazon Switches Spacecraft for Launching Internet Satellites Next Month
  3. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Teased to Get 120Hz AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC
  4. Infinix Zero 30 5G India Launch Set For August End; Colour Options, Specifications Teased
  5. Wonder Woman 3 Reportedly Not in Development at DC Studios, Despite Gal Gadot’s Claims
  6. India’s Homegrown Web Browser May Come With Crypto-Loaded Features: Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 India Sale Date Confirmed: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Get M13 OLED Displays, Up to 16GB RAM: Report
  9. ChatGPT Fever Spreads to US Workplace, Firms Raise Concerns Over Intellectual Property Leaks
  10. Nokia 130 Music, Nokia 150 2023 Variants With Upgraded Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.