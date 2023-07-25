iQoo started teasing the arrival of iQoo Z7 Pro 5G in India earlier this week. The exact launch date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Vivo sub-brand, but a tipster now suggests that the latest Z series phone will go official in the country in the next two weeks. Expected price in India and specifications of the iQoo Z7 Pro have also been tipped. The handset could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is said to feature an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and dual rear cameras.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has leaked the pricing and key specifications of the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G on Twitter. As per the tipster, the handset could be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 in India. It is said to go official in the next 10 to 15 days.

In this price segment, the handset could compete with handsets including Motorola Edge 40, Poco F5 5G, Google Pixel 6a, and Nothing Phone 1.

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

According to the tipster, the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G will run on Android 13 out of the box and feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The upcoming handset could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. It is tipped to come in 8GB + 12GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage options.

iQoo is expected to pack a 64-megapixel primary rear camera sensor on the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. It could be accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary shooter as well. For selfies and video chats, the handset might get a 16-megapixel sensor on the front. It could be backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

Recently, iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya teased the design of the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G. It is shown with a curved display, thin side bezels, and a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The upcoming handset is expected to sit alongside the iQoo Z7 5G and iQoo Z7s 5G in the market. The company will announce more details, including the launch date, in the coming days.

