iQoo Z8 Launch Tipped for September; Colour Options, RAM and Storage Details Leaked

iQoo Z8 is said to come in black and blue colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 August 2023 13:31 IST
iQoo Z7 5G (above) runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC

  • iQoo Z8 might debut as a flagship offering
  • It is said to include a 5,000mAh battery
  • iQoo Z8 is expected to come as the successor to the iQoo Z7 5G

iQoo Z8 is rumoured to be in the works. The exact launch date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Vivo sub-brand, but a tipster now suggests that the latest Z series phone will go official in the company's home country in September. Colour options, RAM, and storage details of the iQoo Z8 have also been tipped. The upcoming handset could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and it might include a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The iQoo Z8 is expected to debut as a successor to the iQoo Z7 5G, which arrived in India in March.

Chinese tipster Panda is Bald (translated from Chinese) claims that the iQoo Z8 will launch in China in early September. It is tipped to pack up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum 512GB of internal storage. It is said to come in black and blue colour options.

As per past leaks, the iQoo Z8 will be released as a flagship offering with an LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. It is said to include a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The handset was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website with model number V2314A. It is expected to debut alongside the iQoo Z8x. 

The iQoo Z8 is expected to debut as the successor to the iQoo Z7 5G (review). The latter was launched in India in March this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 18,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 19,999. It is available in Norway Blue and Pacific Night shades in the country.

iQoo Z7 5G features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC alongside 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel front camera, housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

iQoo has packed 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage on the iQoo Z7 5G. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge support.

