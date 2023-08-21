iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is all set to go official on August 31 in India and the Vivo sub-brand has finally released the first images of the much-awaited handset on Sunday (August 20). The upcoming iQoo smartphone is shown featuring a dual rear camera setup and ring-shaped LED flash. The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is confirmed to come in a Blue Lagoon shade with a dual-tone finish. It is already teased to run a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC as well. The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is confirmed to go on sale in the country through Amazon.

In the build-up to iQoo Z7 Pro 5G's imminent arrival, iQoo has posted official images of the handset on X (formerly Twitter) offering us a first look. It is seen in a Blue Lagoon shade with a dual-tone finish. It appears to have an optical image stabilisation (OIS) enabled dual camera system at the rear along with a ring-LED flash. The rectangular-shaped camera module is seen arranged on the upper left corner of the handset. On the front, the smartphone is shown to have a curved display and a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout on the screen for accommodating the selfie camera.

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G launch is scheduled to take place on August 31 in India. The company and Amazon India are teasing the design and specifications of the smartphone via identical microsites. It is expected to be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000.

The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is confirmed to come with a 3D Curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will feature a 64-megapixel aura light rear camera, with support for OIS. It is teased to have a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC under the hood. The iQoo handset is claimed to have scored over 7,00,000 points on the benchmarking website AnTuTu.

As per a recent leak, iQoo Z7 Pro 5G will feature a 6.78-inch full HD+ curved AMOLED display. It is said to be backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W charging. The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is tipped to debut as a refresh of the Vivo S17e. The latter was unveiled in May this year in China with an initial price tag of CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

