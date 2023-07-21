Technology News
iQoo Z8 Specifications Leaked; May Feature MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120W Fast Charging

iQoo Z8 is tipped to feature an LCD panel with 144Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 July 2023 13:21 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z8 could debut as a successor to the iQoo Z7 5G (above)

Highlights
  • iQoo Z8 is reportedly in the works
  • It might pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • The current-generation iQoo Z7 5G was released in India in March

iQoo Z8 could make its way to markets soon, starting with China. The launch date of the purported handset is yet to be announced by the Chinese smartphone company, but the specifications of the Z-series handset have surfaced on the Web through multiple leaks. The iQoo Z8 is said to debut as a flagship offering with an LCD panel with 144Hz refresh rate and could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. It is tipped to include a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The iQoo Z8 is expected to succeed the iQoo Z7 5G. The predecessor was released in India in March.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) posted the specifications of the iQoo Z8 on Weibo. The upcoming flagship smartphone is said to feature an LCD panel. According to the tipster, it will have a 2,440mAh dual-cell battery configuration with a combined capacity of 5,000mAh. The battery is said to support 120 fast charging as well.

Another Chinese tipster Panda is Bald (translated from Chinese) claims that the iQoo Z8 will have a 144Hz LCD display. It is tipped to feature MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, paired with LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage.

The iQoo Z8 can be expected to debut as the successor to the iQoo Z7 5G. The latter was released in India in March this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 18,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available in Norway Blue and Pacific Night shades in the country.

The iQoo Z7 5G features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080) resolution AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC alongside 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The dual rear camera setup of the handset includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. Selfies and video chats are managed by a 16-megapixel front camera housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

iQoo has equipped the Z7 5G handset with 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It is backed by a 4,500mAh Li-ion battery with 44W Flash Charge support.

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a lot of power at an affordable price. But did the company cut the right corners to keep the price low? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: iQoo Z8, iQoo Z8 Specifications, iQoo Z7 5G, iQoo Z7, iQoo, iQoo Z Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
