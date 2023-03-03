Technology News
Itel Pad One With 10.1-Inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Itel Pad One is powered by a SC9863A1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 3 March 2023 16:44 IST
Photo Credit: Itel

Itel Pad One was launched in Light Blue and Deep Grey colour options

Highlights
  • The Itel Pad One features an 8-megapixel rear camera
  • The Pad One tablet also offers 4G support
  • The tablet features 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage

Itel Pad has been launched in India as the first-ever tablet offered by the Chinese mobile manufacturing company in the country. The company is extending their business into more smart products, along with smartphones. Earlier this year, they launched their L-series smart television sets, and now they have come out with the Itel Pad One. The newly launched device supports 4G calling in India. This Itel tablet comes equipped with a large display and a plethora of other advanced features, as well as superfast 4G VoLTE for optimum efficiency.

Itel Pad One price, availability

Offered in colour variants of Light Blue and Deep Grey, the Itel Pad One is available for purchase in India for Rs. 12,999. The tablet is on sale at both online and offline retail stores.

Itel Pad One specifications

The nano-SIM-supported Itel Pad One features a 10.1-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1280x800 pixels and sports slim bezels. The tablet is powered by an octa-core SC9863A1 SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB. The Itel tablet runs Android 12 (Go Edition).

The newly-launched Itel Pad One has an 8-megapixel rear camera with an 80-degree wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel AF camera with flash on the front.

The tablet has a 6,000mAh battery and 10W charging support. The tablet has dual speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G support, enabling users to send text messages and make voice calls, WiFi, OTG, which allows users to connect the tablet to external devices, and Bluetooth. It also comes with a USB Type-C port. Featuring a metal body, the Itel Pad One has dimensions of 241.37mm x 160.16m x 8.2mm.

In January, the company launched its L-series smart TVs. The Itel 32-inch L3265 and 43-inch L4365 models feature frameless designs for immersive viewing and brightness ratings of up to 250 and 300 nits, respectively. They come with pre-installed OTT applications and a built-in Chromecast. The TV set also offers a smart remote in the box.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.10-inch
Processor SC9863A1
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1280x800 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 12 (Go Edition)
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
