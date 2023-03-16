Technology News
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • OneWeb Plans Launch of 36 Satellites With ISRO to Complete First Generation LEO Constellation

OneWeb Plans Launch of 36 Satellites With ISRO to Complete First-Generation LEO Constellation

OneWeb's upcoming launch with ISRO marks the company's second satellite deployment from India.

By ANI | Updated: 16 March 2023 16:41 IST
OneWeb Plans Launch of 36 Satellites With ISRO to Complete First-Generation LEO Constellation

Photo Credit: Reuters

A scale model of an Airbus OneWeb satellite and its solar panel

Highlights
  • OneWeb's launch is scheduled to take place on March 26 at 9 AM IST
  • The firm claims to be the first-ever to complete global LEO constellation
  • Launch will be from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh

OneWeb, the low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company backed by Bharti Enterprises, plans to launch 36 satellites with ISRO on March 26.

This launch, taking place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, will be OneWeb's 18th launch to date and its third this year, completing its first-generation LEO constellation and enabling the company to initiate global coverage in 2023, according to a company statement released on Thursday.

The launch is scheduled to take place on March 26 at 9am IST.

According to the statement, this launch will be one of the most significant milestones in OneWeb's history so far, with the launch adding an additional 36 satellites to the OneWeb fleet, the first-ever completed global LEO constellation, according to the statement.

By completing the constellation, London-based OneWeb is taking a pivotal step forward in delivering global coverage, it added.

OneWeb's high-speed and low-latency solutions will help connect communities, enterprises and governments around the world, demonstrating the unparalleled potential of LEO connectivity.

This mission marks OneWeb's second satellite deployment from India, highlighting the collaboration between the UK and Indian space industries. Across India, OneWeb will bring secured solutions not only to enterprises but also to towns, villages, municipalities, and schools, including the hardest-to-reach areas across the country, according to the statement.

OneWeb already has connectivity solutions active today in key geographies across the globe and is bringing new areas online by partnering with leading providers including VEON, Orange, Galaxy Broadband, Paratus, Telespazio, and more, it added.

The launch will take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, and will be conducted by NSIL, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The company is headquartered in London, and has offices in Virginia, US and a satellite manufacturing facility in Florida - Airbus OneWeb Satellites - that is a joint venture with Airbus Defence and Space.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OneWeb, ISRO, LEO Constellation, Space
FTX Transferred $2.2 Billion to Sam Bankman-Fried via Alameda Research and Related Entities, New Managers Say

Related Stories

OneWeb Plans Launch of 36 Satellites With ISRO to Complete First-Generation LEO Constellation
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 Launched in India at This Price
  2. UIDAI Makes Aadhaar's Online Document Update Facility Free Till June 14
  3. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Launched at This Price: All Details
  4. Samsung Responds to Allegations About Galaxy S23 Ultra Space Zoom: Report
  5. Reliance Jio Launches 5G Services in 34 More Cities in India
  6. Amazfit GTR Mini Smartwatch Launched in India at This Price
  7. Why Apple Supplier Foxconn Plans to Build a $200 Million Factory in India
  8. How Xiaomi Is Overhauling Its Strategy in India to Take on Samsung
  9. Xiaomi 13 Pro Review: All About the Experience
  10. Vivo V27 5G Pre-order Now Live in India: Price, Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. TCS CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan Resigns, K Krithivasan Appointed CEO Designate
  2. Samsung Exynos 2300 SoC Likely to Power Google Pixel 8 Pro, Specifications Leaked
  3. Huawei Mate X3 Teaser Showcases Light Yet Durable Design Ahead of March 23 Launch
  4. UK Set to Announce Ban on TikTok on Government Smartphones: Report
  5. Truecaller Opens First Office in Bengaluru, Set to Develop India-First Features: Details
  6. USDC Investors Pulled $3 Billion From Stablecoin in Three Days, Circle Says
  7. Amazfit GTR Mini With 1.28-inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. World ID Project: Option to Obtain ‘Global Proof of Personhood’ Now Live on Worldcoin
  9. Digi Yatra Data Stored on Passenger Devices and Not in Centralised Storage, Minister Says
  10. Itel P40 Budget Phone With 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.