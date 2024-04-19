Technology News

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G With 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Offers

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 April 2024 17:54 IST
Samsung Galaxy F15 5G With 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G comes in Ash Black, Groovy Violet, and Jazzy Green colours

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F15 5G a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display
  • The smartphone ships with Android 14-based One UI 5
  • The Galaxy F15 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy F15 5G was launched in India in March this year. The phone comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipset and a large 6,000mAh battery. It features a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit that supports Video Digital Image Stabilisation (VDIS). The handset runs Android 14-based One UI 5.0 out-of-the-box. The phone was initially unveiled in the country with two RAM variants. Samsung has now launched the phone in a third RAM option.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G price in India, availability

The new 8GB + 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is priced in India at Rs. 15,999. Initially, the phone launched with 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB options. The variants are priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,499, respectively

With bank offers or an upgrade bonus worth Rs. 1,000, Samsung notes that the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G can be bought at effective prices of Rs. 11,999, Rs. 13,499, and Rs. 14,999, for the 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM variants, respectively. The phone is offered in Ash Black, Groovy Violet, and Jazzy Green shades and is available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Samsung India website.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based One UI 5.0 and is said to get four years of OS upgrades alongside five years of security updates.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G comes with a triple rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel shooter. The front camera houses a 13-megapixel sensor. 

The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. It is claimed to offer up to two days of battery life and up to 25 hours of video playback time on a single charge. The handset supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. It measures 160.1mm x 76.8mm x 8.4mm in size and weighs 217g.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
