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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Redmi A7 Pro 5G and More Redmi Phones

HDFC Bank cardholders can also avail of instant discounts, cashback offers during the ongoing sale.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 May 2026 14:37 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Redmi A7 Pro 5G and More Redmi Phones

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is currently listed at an effective sale price of Rs. 37,249

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale includes cashback offers
  • Buyers can avail HDFC Bank instant discounts
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G drops to Rs. 27,499
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Amazon's Great Summer Sale is now live for customers in India with discounts across smartphones, smart TVs, appliances, and other electronics categories. We have already compiled some of the best offers available during the sale on smart TVs, air conditioners, laptops, and other gadgets from major brands. The ongoing sale event includes limited-period price cuts, exchange offers, cashback deals, and bank discounts on a wide range of products listed on the platform. The e-commerce site is also highlighting additional savings through partnered payment offers during the sale. HDFC Bank credit card and EasyEMI users can avail a 10 percent instant discount on eligible purchases, subject to terms and conditions. 

Best Redmi Smartphone Deals During the Amazon Great Summer Sale

Redmi smartphones across budget and premium mid-range categories have received price cuts during Amazon's ongoing Great Summer Sale. Among the higher-priced models, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is currently listed at an effective sale price of Rs. 37,249, compared to its original price of Rs. 39,999.

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Similarly, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G has also received a notable discount and is available for Rs. 27,499 instead of Rs. 33,999. Buyers can also check out the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Prime Edition, which is currently listed at Rs. 34,099 during the ongoing sale period.

The sale additionally includes offers on more affordable Redmi smartphones. The Redmi Note 15 5G can be purchased for Rs. 22,999, down from Rs. 26,999, while the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Prime Edition is available at Rs. 25,499. Customers looking for an entry-level option can consider the Redmi A7 Pro 5G, which has dropped to Rs. 11,999 from its listed price of Rs. 15,999 as part of the Amazon sale offers.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G Rs. 39,999 Rs. 37,249 Buy Here
Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Rs. 33,999 Rs. 27,499 Buy Here
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Prime Edition Rs. 31,999 Rs. 34,099 Buy Here
Redmi Note 15 5G Rs. 26,999 Rs. 22,999 Buy Here
Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Prime Edition Rs. 26,999 Rs. 25,499 Buy Here
Redmi A7 Pro 5G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 11,999 Buy Here
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Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Decent build quality
  • Strong battery life
  • Good main camera output
  • Bad
  • Still runs Android 15 out of the box
  • Average performance
  • Not value for money
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6580mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium Design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent day-to-day performance
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Good Battery Life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • Ships with Android 15
  • Bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Redmi Note 15 5G

Redmi Note 15 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Good Battery Life
  • Bad
  • Cameras are inconsistent
  • No HDR playback support
  • Bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5G review
Display 6.77-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5520mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 deals, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 offers, Amazon sale, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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