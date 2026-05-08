Amazon's Great Summer Sale is now live for customers in India with discounts across smartphones, smart TVs, appliances, and other electronics categories. We have already compiled some of the best offers available during the sale on smart TVs, air conditioners, laptops, and other gadgets from major brands. The ongoing sale event includes limited-period price cuts, exchange offers, cashback deals, and bank discounts on a wide range of products listed on the platform. The e-commerce site is also highlighting additional savings through partnered payment offers during the sale. HDFC Bank credit card and EasyEMI users can avail a 10 percent instant discount on eligible purchases, subject to terms and conditions.

Best Redmi Smartphone Deals During the Amazon Great Summer Sale

Redmi smartphones across budget and premium mid-range categories have received price cuts during Amazon's ongoing Great Summer Sale. Among the higher-priced models, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is currently listed at an effective sale price of Rs. 37,249, compared to its original price of Rs. 39,999.

Similarly, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G has also received a notable discount and is available for Rs. 27,499 instead of Rs. 33,999. Buyers can also check out the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Prime Edition, which is currently listed at Rs. 34,099 during the ongoing sale period.

The sale additionally includes offers on more affordable Redmi smartphones. The Redmi Note 15 5G can be purchased for Rs. 22,999, down from Rs. 26,999, while the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Prime Edition is available at Rs. 25,499. Customers looking for an entry-level option can consider the Redmi A7 Pro 5G, which has dropped to Rs. 11,999 from its listed price of Rs. 15,999 as part of the Amazon sale offers.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G Rs. 39,999 Rs. 37,249 Buy Here Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Rs. 33,999 Rs. 27,499 Buy Here Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Prime Edition Rs. 31,999 Rs. 34,099 Buy Here Redmi Note 15 5G Rs. 26,999 Rs. 22,999 Buy Here Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Prime Edition Rs. 26,999 Rs. 25,499 Buy Here Redmi A7 Pro 5G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 11,999 Buy Here

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