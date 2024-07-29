JioBharat J1 4G has been launched in India. It is introduced in the country as an entry-level feature phone with support for 4G connectivity. The handset is a budget offering from the company that comes with support for Jio's special JioBharat plan. It comes pre-installed with applications like JioTV, JioCinema, and JioPay. The phone is also equipped with a rear camera unit and is currently available for purchase in the country. It joins the JioBharat B1 4G, which was unveiled in October 2023.

JioBharat J1 4G Price in India, Availability

The JioBharat J1 4G is currently available for purchase in India priced at Rs. 1,799 via Amazon. The feature phone is listed in a Dark Grey colourway.

JioBharat J1 4G Specifications, Features

The JioBharat J1 4G sports a 2.8-inch display alongside a physical keypad with dedicated navigation as well as call answer and reject buttons. The phone runs on Threadx RTOS and supports 0.13GB onboard storage and up to 128GB of expandable memory.

Jio also extends a 4G recharge plan of Rs. 123 which offers unlimited voice calls and 14GB of data per month. Users can access 455+ channels including several regional channels using the pre-installed JioTV app. Using the JioPay app, they can also access easy UPI transactions.

The JioBharat J1 4G is backed by a 2,500mAh battery and it is also equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset measures 135 x 56 x 16mm in size and weighs 122g. For optics, it carries a digital camera unit at the back. This camera also helps users scan QR codes which can be used for online payments.

