JioGames, the gaming platform from Reliance that brings access to instant games across devices, is integrating Google's GameSnacks portfolio of titles into its library. Titles from Google's gaming service will be available on JioGames app and Jio set-top boxes, Reliance announced on Monday. The JioGames app is available on both iOS and Android, JioPhone, Android TV and on Jio set-top box.

JioGames adds GameSnacks titles

The integration with GameSnacks is initially bringing eight HTML5 titles on JioGames platform, Reliance said in a press release. These games, which include popular titles like Daily Sudoku, Om Nom Run, and Traffic Tom, will begin rolling out to JioGames users.

Additionally, new games will be added every week on JioGames's Android app, followed by Jio Set-Top boxes.

According to Reliance, GameSnacks titles will be playable for free to all JioGames users and will be accessible via the JioGames app homepage on Android smartphones. Gamesnacks games will also be accessible on JioGames mini apps on MyJio and JioTV.

The JioGames app claims to be a one-stop destination for games, game streaming, could gaming, esports tournaments and more. The platform features hundreds of bite-sized games across genres that can be played on smartphones and TV. JioGames also has its own developer program that helps game developers distribute their titles across devices.

JioGames service requires an Internet connection to play instant HTML5 games within the app itself. Reliance also plans to launch JioGames+, which will allow players to download the games available on the service, on Android devices soon.

GameSnacks is an instant gaming service from Google that features hundreds of bite-sized games across genres.