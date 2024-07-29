Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • JioGames Announces Integration With Google's GameSnacks, Brings HTML5 Titles on Android, Jio Set Top Boxes

JioGames Announces Integration With Google's GameSnacks, Brings HTML5 Titles on Android, Jio Set-Top Boxes

The JioGames app is available on both iOS and Android, JioPhone, Android TV and on Jio set-top box.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 July 2024 18:14 IST
JioGames Announces Integration With Google's GameSnacks, Brings HTML5 Titles on Android, Jio Set-Top Boxes

Photo Credit: OnePlus

JioGames is also available on Android TV

Highlights
  • JioGames will add eight GameSnacks titles intially
  • GameSnacks games will be available for free to all JioGames users
  • New games will be added weekly on JioGames’s Android app
Advertisement

JioGames, the gaming platform from Reliance that brings access to instant games across devices, is integrating Google's GameSnacks portfolio of titles into its library. Titles from Google's gaming service will be available on JioGames app and Jio set-top boxes, Reliance announced on Monday. The JioGames app is available on both iOS and Android, JioPhone, Android TV and on Jio set-top box.

JioGames adds GameSnacks titles

The integration with GameSnacks is initially bringing eight HTML5 titles on JioGames platform, Reliance said in a press release. These games, which include popular titles like Daily Sudoku, Om Nom Run, and Traffic Tom, will begin rolling out to JioGames users.

Additionally, new games will be added every week on JioGames's Android app, followed by Jio Set-Top boxes.

According to Reliance, GameSnacks titles will be playable for free to all JioGames users and will be accessible via the JioGames app homepage on Android smartphones. Gamesnacks games will also be accessible on JioGames mini apps on MyJio and JioTV.

The JioGames app claims to be a one-stop destination for games, game streaming, could gaming, esports tournaments and more. The platform features hundreds of bite-sized games across genres that can be played on smartphones and TV. JioGames also has its own developer program that helps game developers distribute their titles across devices.

JioGames service requires an Internet connection to play instant HTML5 games within the app itself. Reliance also plans to launch JioGames+, which will allow players to download the games available on the service, on Android devices soon.

GameSnacks is an instant gaming service from Google that features hundreds of bite-sized games across genres.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: JioGames, Jio, Reliance, Google, GameSnacks
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Analysing WazirX’s Controversial Approach to Mitigating Financial Impact of Wallet Hack

Related Stories

JioGames Announces Integration With Google's GameSnacks, Brings HTML5 Titles on Android, Jio Set-Top Boxes
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro India Launch Date Announced
  2. Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Redmi Pad SE 4G Debut in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Oppo K12x 5G With MIL-STD-810H Rating Debuts in India: See Price, Offers
  4. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Camera Details Revealed Ahead of July 31 India Launch
  5. Realme Narzo N61 With IP54 Rating Launched in India: See Price, Offers
  6. WhatsApp May Allow Users to React to Messages by Double-Tapping Them
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Nova Flip Launch Set for August 5; Teasers Reveal Square Cover Screen, Dual Cameras, More
  2. JioGames Announces Integration With Google's GameSnacks, Brings HTML5 Titles on Android, Jio Set-Top Boxes
  3. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Front and Rear Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of July 31 India Launch
  4. Analysing WazirX’s Controversial Approach to Mitigating Financial Impact of Wallet Hack
  5. Airtel Starts Mid-Band Spectrum Re-Farming for Expansion of 5G Network Coverage in India
  6. Google Rolls Out Call Casting and Internet Sharing on Android as the First Cross-Device Services
  7. Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro India Launch Date Set for August 7: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Realme Narzo N61 With 5,000mAh Battery, IP54 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Astro Bot Gameplay Footage Surfaces Online Ahead of September 6 Launch
  10. Google Photos for Android Testing an Easier Way to Hide Faces from Memories: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »