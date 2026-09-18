Google has confirmed that Googlebook pre-orders begin next week. As we wait for the reveal, newly surfaced images offer a closer look at the Googlebooks from Acer, Asus, and Lenovo. The renders show the laptops with slim designs and a wide selection of ports. The upcoming models are likely to feature a glowbar on the lid. The Googlebooks are confirmed to ship with Gemini Intelligence features. Lenovo Googlebook is speculated to feature a 15.3-inch OLED display.

Googlebook Laptops Design Leaked

Android Headlines shared purported renders of upcoming Googlebooks from Acer, Asus, and Lenovo, providing a closer look at each device. The report includes one image showing all three laptops together, and separate images showing the design of each model. The glowbar design element is clearly visible across the lineup, which is likely to be a signature feature of Googlebooks. It is likely to be inspired by the rainbow design of the Chromebook Pixel, which was introduced in 2013.

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

All three upcoming laptops appear relatively slim in the renders. They seem to feature multiple connectivity options. The images show the left side of the laptops, but the opposite side is expected to have additional ports.

The Lenovo Googlebook has already appeared in earlier leaks. It is rumoured to come with a 15.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to run on Intel's Core Ultra 5 325 processor.

Acer has previewed its first Googlebook during IFA 2026. It is expected to feature a 14-inch OLED display. It is likely to be offered in Intel Core Ultra 5 325 and Core Ultra 7 355 CPU options.

Google recently confirmed that pre-orders for its first Googlebook laptops will begin on September 21. Alongside Acer, Asus, and Lenovo, manufacturers like Dell and HP are also expected to introduce their own Googlebook models later this year.

Google announced the Googlebook platform in May. It is confirmed to ship with ChromeOS and Android. The lineup will include Gemini-powered artificial intelligence features. Googlebooks will feature the Chrome browser and the Google Play Store. They will offer Google's Magic Pointer feature, which provides a quick way to access Gemini through a few taps.