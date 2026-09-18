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iQOO Pad Ultra Real-Life Images Leak Ahead of Launch; Cooling Vents, Narrow Bezels Revealed

The iQOO Pad Ultra is confirmed to be available in two colourways: Ender Black and Star Armour Silver.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 September 2026 13:36 IST
iQOO Pad Ultra Real-Life Images Leak Ahead of Launch; Cooling Vents, Narrow Bezels Revealed

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Pad Ultra is rumoured to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset

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Highlights
  • iQOO Pad Ultra leaks in real-life images ahead of China launch
  • It features an active cooling fan with physical side vents
  • A square camera module with a single rear lens can be seen on the rear
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The iQOO Pad Ultra is set to arrive in China later this month as the company's latest performance-focused tablet. Aimed at gaming enthusiasts, the company has teased it to sport a compact form factor. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a tipster has shared real-life images of the upcoming iQOO Pad Ultra, which offer a closer look at its front and rear design, along with visuals of the cooling vents on the sides.

iQOO Pad Ultra Images Leak

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared real-life images of the iQOO Pad Ultra on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The upcoming tablet can be seen from both the front and rear. It has narrow bezels around the display, with the front camera housed inside a centered hole-punch cutout. 

iqoo pad ultra dcs iQOO Pad Ultra

Leaked real-life image of the upcoming iQOO Pad Ultra
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

Images of the rear panel reveal a camera module positioned towards the upper left corner. It appears to be a square-shaped unit housing a single rear camera along with a ring-shaped LED flash.

The rear panel shown in the images appears relatively clean, with the camera module positioned towards one corner. Earlier official teasers have shown a square-shaped rear camera module housing a single camera and a ring-shaped LED flash. iQOO has also confirmed two colour options for the tablet — Ender Black and Star Armour Silver (translated from Chinese), but only the silver variant was shown in the images.

A notable highlight is the presence of physical vents along the sides. iQOO has revealed that the Pad Ultra will be equipped with an active cooling fan, allowing airflow through the internal cooling system. The fan is claimed to spin at up to 14,000rpm and deliver up to 0.94 CFM of airflow, with the fan assembly measuring 30 x 30 x 3.5mm.

The tablet also previously appeared on Geekbench with the model number iPA2691. The listing suggested a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset paired with an Adreno 850 GPU and 16GB of RAM, while the device was shown running Android 17. It recorded 1,512 points in single-core testing and 6,770 points in multi-core testing.

The iQOO Pad Ultra is scheduled to launch in China on September 29 alongside the iQOO 16.

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Further reading: iQOO Pad Ultra, iQOO Pad Ultra Specifications, iQOO Pad Ultra Design, iQOO
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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