MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset was recently introduced as the chipmaker's flagship mobile platform. The new SoC is built on a 2nm process and delivers a peak clock speed of the 4.55GHz. The MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro is confirmed to power the upcoming Oppo Find X10 Pro series and the Vivo X500 Pro lineup. Now, the Taiwan-based chipmaker has launched the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M mobile platform as the second addition to its Dimensity 9600 series. The new chipset is similar to last year's MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. However, it offers AI efficiency improvements. The new octa-core chipset also gets a dual NPU architecture.

MediaTek Dimensity 9600M SoC Availability, Features

The new MediaTek Dimensity 9600M has been silently unveiled, positioned below the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC. The chipset gets a 4 + 3 + 1 CPU cluster, with four ARM C1-Pro efficiency cores 2.7GHz, three ARM C1-Premium performance cores clocked at 3.5GHz, and a prime ARM C1-Ultra core delivering a peak clock speed of 4.21GHz. The new mobile platform is expected to power the upcoming standard Vivo X500 model, along with the Oppo Find X10. More details regarding the availability of the SoC will be revealed in the coming days.

MediaTek says that the Dimensity 9600M chipset ships with enhanced AI efficiency, owing to the new Dimensity Scheduling Engine 3.0. It also features the Dual NPU Architecture, with two NPU 990 chips, offering support for Gemini Nano 4, Qwen 3.5 Omni 4B, 4K text-to-image generation, and agentic camera functionalities. Moreover, the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M supports up to 185 fps gaming, “true” 120 fps ray tracing, and 120 fps upscaling with MediaTek MRFC 3.0.

The new MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset also supports AI super zoom, AI composition assistance, AI anti-shake with horizon correction, and up to a 200-megapixel sensor with ultra-clear imaging. The SoC also features MediaTek AI Network Suite 3.0, which is claimed to deliver up to 30 percent lower latency in “crowded environments”, along with MediaTek 5G UltraSave 2.0, which will provide up to 10 percent power savings with “AI-based traffic prediction”.

Apart from this, the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9600M mobile platform supports LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. Phones with the chipset can offer GPS L1CA+L5+L1C, BeiDou B1I+ B1C + B2a +B2b, GLONASS L1OF, Galileo E1 + E5a + E5b, QZSS L1CA + L5, and NavIC L5 + L1 bands, along with Wi-Fi 7 and up to Bluetooth 6.0 with dual Bluetooth engines. For optics, it supports up to a 320-megapixel sensor and up to 8K/60 fps video recording. The chipset also gets the Arm Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU.