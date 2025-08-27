Following a packed July with more than 21 smartphone launches in India from top brands like Nothing, OnePlus, and Samsung, August has kept up the same pace. Google held its Made by Google event last week, where it launched the flagship Pixel 10 series. Meanwhile, Oppo unveiled the K13 Turbo series that comes with a unique feature in the form of built-in cooling fans. We also saw the introduction of the camera-centric Vivo V60 featuring Zeiss optics and the Lava Play Ultra 5G, which is the brand's first phone targeted towards gamers in India. And with one more week to go, more handsets could still be in line for debut.

Thus, you are not short of options if you are contemplating a new smartphone purchase. We have compiled a list of the smartphones launched in India in August 2025 to present a clearer picture and help you in making an informed decision.

Infinix GT 30 5G+

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ is a new gaming-centric smartphone in its GT series in India. It sports a Cyber Mecha design featuring customisable white lights on the rear panel. There are also built-in shoulder triggers on the right side of the frame. The handset has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz display.

Infinix has equipped it with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It supports 90fps in BGMI. You get a 64-megapixel dual-camera rear camera setup on the Infinix GT 30 5G+. It packs a 5,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

Infinix GT 30 5G Launch Date

The smartphone was launched in India on August 08, 2025.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Price in India, Availability

The price of Infinix GT 30 5G+ in India starts at Rs. 19,499 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It is also offered with 256GB of onboard storage, priced at Rs. 20,999.

The handset is available for purchase via Flipkart in three colour options — Blade White, Cyber Green and Pulse Blue.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series

The new Oppo K13 Turbo series comprises two models — Oppo K13 5G and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G. Both handsets come with a new cooling system known as Oppo Storm Engine. It features built-in cooling fans to keep the thermals at bay. The Oppo K13 Turbo series has identical 6.8-inch 1.5K flat OLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The base variant is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, while the Pro model gets a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip. There is up to 256GB of storage on both models. Their camera systems are identical too. The Oppo K13 Turbo series features a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

The Oppo K13 Turbo and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro pack 7,000mAh batteries and support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series Launch Date

The smartphone was launched in India on August 11, 2025.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series Price in India, Availability

The Oppo K13 Turbo price in India is set in India at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively. It is sold in First Purple, Knight White and Midnight Maverick colour options.

Meanwhile, the price of Oppo K13 Turbo Pro starts at Rs. 37,999 and Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively. It is available in Midnight Maverick, Purple Phantom and Silver Knight colourways.

Customers can purchase the Oppo K13 Turbo series via Flipkart, the Oppo India e-store and select offline retail stores.

Vivo V60

The Vivo V60 is yet another camera-centric offering from the brand. It continues Vivo's partnership with Zeiss, sporting a triple rear camera unit, which is headlined by a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3X zoom. On the front, the Vivo V60 sports a 6.77-inch full HD+ quad-curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The handset packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.

Vivo V60 Launch Date

The smartphone was launched in India on August 12, 2025.

Vivo V60 Price in India, Availability

The price of Vivo V60 in India starts at Rs. 36,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 38,999 and Rs. 40.999, respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB configuration costs Rs. 45,999.

It is available in Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlit Blue colourways, and can be purchased via Vivo India e-store, e-commerce sites, and select offline retailers.

Lava Play Ultra 5G

The Lava Play Ultra 5G is the company's first gaming-centric smartphone in India. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, alongside up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage.

You get a dual rear camera setup on the Lava Play Ultra 5G, comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX682 sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Lava Play Ultra 5G Launch Date

The smartphone was launched in India on August 20, 2025.

Lava Play Ultra 5G Price in India, Availability

Lava Play Ultra 5G price in India begins at Rs. Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. It is also available in an 8GB + 128GB variant, which costs Rs. 16,499. The handset is offered in Arctic Frost and Arctic Slate colour options, and can be purchased via Amazon.

Google Pixel 10 Series

The Google Pixel 10 series is the company's latest flagship smartphone lineup. Similar to yesteryears, it comprises four models — Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. All four handsets are powered by the new Tensor G5 SoC, fabricated using TSMC's 3nm process.

There are triple rear camera units on all Pixel 10 models, for the first time ever. Further, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold becomes the first foldable handset in the market to come with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

There are plenty of artificial intelligence (AI) onboard. The Pixel 10 series also comes with support for a new accessory system called PixelSnap. It enables support for wireless charging using magnets.

Google Pixel 10 Launch Date

The smartphone was launched in India on August 20, 2025.

Google Pixel 10 Series Price in India, Availability

All models in the Google Pixel 10 series are available in a single 256GB storage configuration. The price of the Google Pixel 10 in India is set at Rs. 79,999. It is sold in Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, and Obsidian shades.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are priced at Rs. 1,09,999 and Rs. 1,24,999, respectively. They come in Jade, Moonstone, and Obsidian colourways. The Pro model also comes in an additional Porcelain shade.

Lastly, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is priced at Rs. 1,72,999 and is offered in a single Moonstone colour option.

The Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are available for purchase via Flipkart and the Google India Store. At the time of writing, there is no word on the availability of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in India.

List of All Smartphones Launched in August 2025