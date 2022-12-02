Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Galaxy XCover 5 are being updated to Android 13-based One UI 5.0. The latest update for both phones will bring the latest version of Google's Android operating system along with Samsung's One UI 5.0 interface. Users will also gain access to customisation features, performance improvements and more. In addition to these, the One UI 5.0 update has also added the November 2022 security patches.

According to a SamMobile report, the One UI 5 update is now rolling out to all Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 users in Europe. The stable Android 13 update for the Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 reportedly comes with the November 2022 security patch along with all the latest security fixes. Galaxy XCover 5 latest OS update also carries Android 13 firmware.

Samsung recommends that users should download the over-the-air (OTA) update over Wi-Fi. You can do this by heading to ​the Settings​ app and clicking on ​Software update​ > ​Download and install​.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is reportedly getting the latest Android 13 based One UI 5.0 update in India with the November 2022 security patch and firmware version M426BXXU3CVK5. The latest update brings a new way to customise the lock screen, improved performance and UI animations, background apps management, redesigned Settings app, and more. You can install the update by heading to the Settings app and selecting Software update > Download and install.

Recently, Samsung rolled out the update to One UI 5 update based on Android 13 for the Samsung Galaxy F62 and Galaxy A52. The One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy F62 also comes with with the November 2022 security patch and firmware version E625FDDU2CVK2.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A52 was also updated to firmware version A525FXXU4CVJB in India. The Samsung Galaxy F62 has got performance enhancements through the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update as well as more customisation options, just like other smartphones that have been updated to the latest version of Android.

