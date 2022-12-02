Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Galaxy XCover 5 Receive Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update

Samsung Galaxy M42 and Galaxy XCover 5 owners will gain access to customisation features on One UI 5.0, along with performance and security improvements.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 2 December 2022 18:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Galaxy XCover 5 Receive Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G was launched by the company in 2021

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy XCover 5, Galaxy M42 get the November 2022 security patch
  • Users can manually check for the update on both phones
  • Android 13 update is rolling out to the Galaxy XCover 5 in Europe

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Galaxy XCover 5 are being updated to Android 13-based One UI 5.0. The latest update for both phones will bring the latest version of Google's Android operating system along with Samsung's One UI 5.0 interface. Users will also gain access to customisation features, performance improvements and more. In addition to these, the One UI 5.0 update has also added the November 2022 security patches.

According to a SamMobile report, the One UI 5 update is now rolling out to all Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 users in Europe. The stable Android 13 update for the Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 reportedly comes with the November 2022 security patch along with all the latest security fixes. Galaxy XCover 5 latest OS update also carries Android 13 firmware.

Samsung recommends that users should download the over-the-air (OTA) update over Wi-Fi. You can do this by heading to ​the Settings​ app and clicking on ​Software update​ > ​Download and install​.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is reportedly getting the latest Android 13 based One UI 5.0 update in India with the November 2022 security patch and firmware version M426BXXU3CVK5. The latest update brings a new way to customise the lock screen, improved performance and UI animations, background apps management, redesigned Settings app, and more. You can install the update by heading to the Settings app and selecting Software update > Download and install.

Recently, Samsung rolled out the update to One UI 5 update based on Android 13 for the Samsung Galaxy F62 and Galaxy A52. The One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy F62 also comes with with the November 2022 security patch and firmware version E625FDDU2CVK2.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A52 was also updated to firmware version A525FXXU4CVJB in India. The Samsung Galaxy F62 has got performance enhancements through the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update as well as more customisation options, just like other smartphones that have been updated to the latest version of Android. 

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 5.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 850
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1480 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Strong performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Video stabilisation needs improvement
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M42 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy XCover 2, Samsung Galaxy M42, Samsung, Android 13
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
The Sandbox Parent Animoca to Debut Metaverse Fund of $2 Billion
Xbox Game Pass December 2022: Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, High on Life, and More
Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Galaxy XCover 5 Receive Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update
