Technology News
English Edition

Google Announces Material 3 Expressive With Updated Dynamic Colour Themes for Android

Material 3 Expressive delivers a balance between modern aesthetics and improved functionality, as per Google.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 May 2025 10:23 IST
Google Announces Material 3 Expressive With Updated Dynamic Colour Themes for Android

Photo Credit: Google

It builds upon the Material You design that was introduced by Google almost four years ago

Highlights
  • It brings dynamic color themes, natural animations, and haptic cues
  • Quick Settings and Live Updates are now available on Android
  • These updates will debut with Android 16 and Wear OS 6 on Pixel devices
Advertisement

Google on Tuesday kicked off a series of announcements related to Android as part of the recently announced ‘The Android Show: I/O Edition'. One of the first yet notable announcements is Material 3 Expressive, its next iteration of the open-source design language system for Android. As per the Mountain View-based tech giant, Material 3 Expressive has personalisation at its core, enabling users to customise their device which feels unique to them. It adds updated dynamic colour scheme, more natural animation, subtle haptics, a Live Updates feature and more options.

Material 3 Expressive: What's New

Ahead of Google I/O 2025 which takes place between May 20-21, Google shared details about its Material 3 Expressive in a blog post. As per the tech giant, the updated design language builds upon the previous Material You to introduce even more customisation options than before. It is claimed to deliver a balance between modern aesthetics and improved functionality.

With Material 3 Expressive, Android users can now customise Quick Settings to get more out of their most used actions, such as Flashlight and Do Not Disturb. Meanwhile, the new Live Updates feature offers quick tracking of progress notifications from select apps via a glanceable view. Similar to Apple's Live Activities, Live Updates in Material 3 Expressive work in real time for food delivery, rideshare, navigation, and other apps.

material 3 expressive changes google Material 3 Expressive

Photo Credit: Google

As per Google, it has made subtle tweaks across the UI. For example, when you dismiss a notification on Android, other notifications next to it will respond to the track. There's also a new haptic rumble when you “snap it off” the notification stack. Additionally, fidgeting with the volume slider or tweaking the brightness levels will also invoke similar interactions. The tech giant will blur the shade background to provide a sense of depth.

As part of the several visual changes coming to Android, Google is bringing updated dynamic colour themes, responsive components, and emphasised typography for improved customisation as per the user's preferred style. Aside from the UI, the company says it is also working to bring these enhancements to Google apps like Fitbit, Gmail, and Google Photos.

However, these changes are not limited to smartphones. On Android-based smartwatches, Material 3 Expressive's design focuses on the round display, with scrolling animations tracing along its curvature. The pin pad and media controls have been refreshed with motion and responsive feedback. Further, it will now deliver smooth transitions with shape-morphing elements which adapt to the device's smaller screen.

Dynamic colour theming will also be making its way to the watch, which means that the watch face you choose will be applied to the entire system. Along with it, there's a new system of glanceable buttons that stretch to hug the display. Google claims they are easily tappable and occupy less screen space. It enables users to get quick access to information or carry out actions like messaging their favourite contacts or starting a workout via more engaging tiles.

These changes are expected to arrive with Wear OS 6, along with performance improvements and power optimisation to deliver up to a 10 percent increase in battery life. As per Google, the updates will initially be available on Pixel devices later this year with Android 16. It is also working with OEMs to bring other design improvements to their respective Android and Wear OS-based devices.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Material 3 Expressive, Google, Material You, Google IO 2025, Google IO, Android, Android 16, Wear OS 6
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Dubai, Crypto.com Ink Deal to Process Payments for Government Services via Crypto
Google Announces Material 3 Expressive With Updated Dynamic Colour Themes for Android
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13s Is Tailor-Made for India's Compact Phone Needs: OnePlus CEO
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India Announced, Pre-Orders Go Live
  3. Nubia Z70S Ultra With 64-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Goes Global
  4. iQOO Neo 10 India Price Range Confirmed Ahead of May 26 Launch
  5. OnePlus Pad 2 Pro With 13.2-Inch 3.4K Display, 12,140mAh Battery Launched
  6. CERT-In Says iOS and Android Devices Are Affected By These Security Flaws
  7. SanDisk Launches WD Black SN8100 NVMe SSD in India With These Features
  8. Sony Xperia 1 VII With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset Goes Official
  9. Google Announces Material 3 Expressive With Updated Dynamic Colour Themes
  10. Amazon Prime Video Will Start Showing Ads Between Content From Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Smart TV Shipments in India Grew 8.6 Percent YoY in 2024, Samsung Leads the Market: IDC
  2. CERT-In Warns of Multiple Vulnerabilities Affecting Millions of iOS and Android Devices
  3. Nubia Z70S Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 64-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Goes Global
  4. Sandisk WD Black SN8100 NVMe SSD With Up to 14.9Gbps Read Speeds Launched in India
  5. Google Announces Material 3 Expressive With Updated Dynamic Colour Themes for Android
  6. Soviet Venus Lander Kosmos 482 Crashes to Earth After 53 Years in Orbit
  7. Strange New Worm Found Off Spain’s Coast Can Shrinks to One-Fifth Its Size
  8. 28 Major US Cities Are Sinking, Including NYC and Chicago, Satellite Study Finds
  9. Google to Add New Security Features to Advanced Protection With Android 16
  10. Google Rebrands Find My Device Network as Find Hub on Android, to Integrate Satellite Connectivity
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »