Google on Tuesday kicked off a series of announcements related to Android as part of the recently announced ‘The Android Show: I/O Edition'. One of the first yet notable announcements is Material 3 Expressive, its next iteration of the open-source design language system for Android. As per the Mountain View-based tech giant, Material 3 Expressive has personalisation at its core, enabling users to customise their device which feels unique to them. It adds updated dynamic colour scheme, more natural animation, subtle haptics, a Live Updates feature and more options.

Material 3 Expressive: What's New

Ahead of Google I/O 2025 which takes place between May 20-21, Google shared details about its Material 3 Expressive in a blog post. As per the tech giant, the updated design language builds upon the previous Material You to introduce even more customisation options than before. It is claimed to deliver a balance between modern aesthetics and improved functionality.

With Material 3 Expressive, Android users can now customise Quick Settings to get more out of their most used actions, such as Flashlight and Do Not Disturb. Meanwhile, the new Live Updates feature offers quick tracking of progress notifications from select apps via a glanceable view. Similar to Apple's Live Activities, Live Updates in Material 3 Expressive work in real time for food delivery, rideshare, navigation, and other apps.

Photo Credit: Google

As per Google, it has made subtle tweaks across the UI. For example, when you dismiss a notification on Android, other notifications next to it will respond to the track. There's also a new haptic rumble when you “snap it off” the notification stack. Additionally, fidgeting with the volume slider or tweaking the brightness levels will also invoke similar interactions. The tech giant will blur the shade background to provide a sense of depth.

As part of the several visual changes coming to Android, Google is bringing updated dynamic colour themes, responsive components, and emphasised typography for improved customisation as per the user's preferred style. Aside from the UI, the company says it is also working to bring these enhancements to Google apps like Fitbit, Gmail, and Google Photos.

However, these changes are not limited to smartphones. On Android-based smartwatches, Material 3 Expressive's design focuses on the round display, with scrolling animations tracing along its curvature. The pin pad and media controls have been refreshed with motion and responsive feedback. Further, it will now deliver smooth transitions with shape-morphing elements which adapt to the device's smaller screen.

Dynamic colour theming will also be making its way to the watch, which means that the watch face you choose will be applied to the entire system. Along with it, there's a new system of glanceable buttons that stretch to hug the display. Google claims they are easily tappable and occupy less screen space. It enables users to get quick access to information or carry out actions like messaging their favourite contacts or starting a workout via more engaging tiles.

These changes are expected to arrive with Wear OS 6, along with performance improvements and power optimisation to deliver up to a 10 percent increase in battery life. As per Google, the updates will initially be available on Pixel devices later this year with Android 16. It is also working with OEMs to bring other design improvements to their respective Android and Wear OS-based devices.