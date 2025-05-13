Technology News
English Edition

Google to Add New Security Features to Advanced Protection With Android 16

The new security features in Advanced Protection were announced as part of The Android Show: I/O Edition on Tuesday.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 May 2025 22:33 IST
Google to Add New Security Features to Advanced Protection With Android 16

Photo Credit: Google

With Android 16, Advanced Protection will also disable auto-reconnect to insecure networks

Highlights
  • A new Intrusion Logging feature that backs up device logs will be added
  • Advanced Protection will also turn any USB connection into charging only
  • It will also be integrated into Scam Detection for Phone by Google
Advertisement

Google's strongest layer of security for Google accounts and mobile devices, Advanced Protection, will get new features with Android 16. Announced on Tuesday, the new features were showcased during The Android Show: I/O Edition. The Mountain View-based tech giant said that the next iteration of the Android operating system will now bring a device-level security setting for Advanced Protection. Additionally, new features for device logs, preventing USB-based attacks, and avoiding threats from insecure networks have also been added to the system.

Google's Advanced Protection Gets Upgraded

In a press release, the tech giant detailed the new features coming to Advanced Protection. Notably, the strongest security system for Android is aimed towards at-risk individuals such as journalists, elected officials, and public figures. It can also be used by those who prioritise security.

To enrol in Android's Advanced Protection Program (APP), users need at least two physical FIDO-compatible security keys. After acquiring them, they need to go to the enrollment page to register their main and backup security keys. After successful registration, users will only be able to sign in using their security key and password.

Advanced Protection also bring several security features such as limited installations outside the Play Store, theft detection and offline device locks, and spam and scam protection features in Google Messages.

With Android 16, users will also get a new Intrusion Logging feature. The feature securely backs up device logs in a cloud environment. Google claims the data is saved in a “privacy-preserving and tamper-resistant way,” and is accessible only to the user.

A new USB protection will also be added that will turn any USB connection into a charging-only connection to prevent physical attacks on the device. Additionally, devices secured by Advanced Protection will disable auto-reconnection to insecure Wi-Fi networks to prevent any potential hacking attack.

Notably, users who choose to activate Advanced Protection (or continue to keep it active) after the release of Android 16 will gain immediate access to the core suite of security features. The abovementioned new features will be added to the suite later this year. Google has not confirmed a specific rollout timeline.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Android 16, Android, Advanced Protection, Data Security, Privacy
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Meizu Note 16 Pro With 6,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Launched Alongside Note 16: Price, Specifications
Dubai, Crypto.com Ink Deal to Process Payments for Government Services via Crypto

Related Stories

Google to Add New Security Features to Advanced Protection With Android 16
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13s Is Tailor-Made for India's Compact Phone Needs: OnePlus CEO
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India Announced, Pre-Orders Go Live
  3. iQOO Neo 10 India Price Range Confirmed Ahead of May 26 Launch
  4. Soviet Venus Lander Kosmos 482 Crashes to Earth After 53 Years in Orbit
  5. Amazon Prime Video Will Start Showing Ads Between Content From Next Month
  6. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+, Pad 5 Series, Watch 5, TWS Air 3 Launch Date Confirmed
  7. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Launched in India With Meta AI and More Features
  8. Apple Releases iOS 18.5 Update With Pride Harmony Wallpaper, New Features
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: See Price
  10. 28 Major US Cities Are Sinking, Including NYC and Chicago, Satellite Study Finds
#Latest Stories
  1. Soviet Venus Lander Kosmos 482 Crashes to Earth After 53 Years in Orbit
  2. Strange New Worm Found Off Spain’s Coast Can Shrinks to One-Fifth Its Size
  3. 28 Major US Cities Are Sinking, Including NYC and Chicago, Satellite Study Finds
  4. Google to Add New Security Features to Advanced Protection With Android 16
  5. Google Rebrands Find My Device Network as Find Hub on Android, to Integrate Satellite Connectivity
  6. Google Announces New Android Security and Privacy Features to Protect Users from Scams and Attacks
  7. Google Is Expanding Gemini AI to Smartwatches, Android Auto and Smart TVs
  8. Dubai, Crypto.com Ink Deal to Process Payments for Government Services via Crypto
  9. Meizu Note 16 Pro With 6,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Launched Alongside Note 16: Price, Specifications
  10. Bluetooth 6.1 Announced With Support for Enhanced Privacy, Better Battery Life
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »