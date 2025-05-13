Google's strongest layer of security for Google accounts and mobile devices, Advanced Protection, will get new features with Android 16. Announced on Tuesday, the new features were showcased during The Android Show: I/O Edition. The Mountain View-based tech giant said that the next iteration of the Android operating system will now bring a device-level security setting for Advanced Protection. Additionally, new features for device logs, preventing USB-based attacks, and avoiding threats from insecure networks have also been added to the system.

Google's Advanced Protection Gets Upgraded

In a press release, the tech giant detailed the new features coming to Advanced Protection. Notably, the strongest security system for Android is aimed towards at-risk individuals such as journalists, elected officials, and public figures. It can also be used by those who prioritise security.

To enrol in Android's Advanced Protection Program (APP), users need at least two physical FIDO-compatible security keys. After acquiring them, they need to go to the enrollment page to register their main and backup security keys. After successful registration, users will only be able to sign in using their security key and password.

Advanced Protection also bring several security features such as limited installations outside the Play Store, theft detection and offline device locks, and spam and scam protection features in Google Messages.

With Android 16, users will also get a new Intrusion Logging feature. The feature securely backs up device logs in a cloud environment. Google claims the data is saved in a “privacy-preserving and tamper-resistant way,” and is accessible only to the user.

A new USB protection will also be added that will turn any USB connection into a charging-only connection to prevent physical attacks on the device. Additionally, devices secured by Advanced Protection will disable auto-reconnection to insecure Wi-Fi networks to prevent any potential hacking attack.

Notably, users who choose to activate Advanced Protection (or continue to keep it active) after the release of Android 16 will gain immediate access to the core suite of security features. The abovementioned new features will be added to the suite later this year. Google has not confirmed a specific rollout timeline.