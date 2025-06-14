Technology News
English Edition
Samsung Galaxy M36, Galaxy F36 Spotted on Google Play Console; Galaxy M36 Launch Reportedly Teased via Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M36 and Galaxy F36 could arrive with nearly identical specifications.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 14 June 2025 11:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy F36 and Galaxy M36 could feature the same chipset as the Galaxy M35 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M36 is expected to launch in India soon
  • The Galaxy F35's design has been spotted on the Google Play Console
  • Samsung has yet to announce when these phones will debut in India
Samsung's Galaxy F36 smartphone has been spotted on the Google Play Console database that reveals its anticipated design and hardware specifications, in a sign that the launch of the company's next midrange smartphone is imminent. It is also listed on the Google Play Console Supported Devices list alongside its sibling, the Galaxy M36, which is also expected to launch soon. Meanwhile, the company has begun to tease the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M36 model, which will be available for purchase via Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy F36 Listing Reveals Presence of Exynos 1380 SoC

A listing for the Samsung Galaxy F36 (also referred to as the "samsung m36x") on the Google Play Console was spotted by Xpertpick. It reveals the design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F36, which will feature a triple rear camera setup housed in a vertically aligned island. The image also reveals that the phone will feature a water drop-style display notch to house the selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy F36 design (left) and key specifications (tap to expand)
Photo Credit: Xpertpick

 

The Google Play Console listing also reveals that the Galaxy F36 will be equipped with an Exynos 1380 chip and at least 6GB of RAM. The handset's display size is not mentioned, but it has a 1,080×2,340 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 450ppi. The Galaxy F36 will run on Android 15, which means it should arrive with One UI 7.

It's worth noting that these specifications are very similar to the Samsung Galaxy M36 that was spotted on Geekbench in April, with the same Exynos chip as its predecessor, the Galaxy M35. The model numbers for the Galaxy M36 (SM-M366B) and the Galaxy F36 (SM-E366B) have also been spotted on the Google Play Console Supported Devices list, in a sign that both phones could be make their debut in the coming weeks.

The Samsung Galaxy M36 was also spotted on Amazon, and the company is reportedly teasing the upcoming launch of its handset in India. There's no word from the company on when the Galaxy M36 will be launched, and the teaser only shows the design of the rear camera island and the text "Monster AIcon" which indicates the phone will offer support for some AI-powered features. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google, Scale AI's Largest Customer, Said to Plan Split After Meta Deal
Samsung Galaxy M36, Galaxy F36 Spotted on Google Play Console; Galaxy M36 Launch Reportedly Teased via Amazon
