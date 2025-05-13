Google announced the expansion of Gemini to more Android devices on Tuesday. The announcement was part of The Android Show: I/O Edition, the company's buildup to the Google I/O 2025 next week. The Mountain View-based tech giant stated that its in-house artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot will be equipped in smartwatches (via Wear OS), smart TVs (via Android TV), in-car infotainment systems (via Android Auto), and even headsets and smart glasses (via Android XR). The company hinted that these features will be available to all users.

Google Planning to Expand Gemini to More Devices

In a press release, the tech giant detailed the new devices that will get Gemini capabilities in the coming days and how AI can enhance their usability. Google said that in the coming months, Gemini will be integrated into Wear OS-powered smartwatches. It will act as an AI assistant, and users can activate and interact with it hands-free.

Google said that users can leverage Gemini in smartwatches to ask general queries, set reminders and alarms, seek information from email (after Gemini is connected to the user's apps), and more.

Android Auto and cars with Google built-in will soon support Gemini, and users will be able to have hands-free natural language conversations with the AI. Unlike Google Assistant, users will not have to tap the right button or worry about saying the perfect prompt.

Gemini in cars can find the best route while ensuring the requirements of the users are met. For instance, a user can ask Gemini to find a charging station near a park on the way to the post office, and the AI will find the specific route so the user can take a walk while the car is charging. Additionally, Gemini can also summarise messages, translate replies in another language, find top news of the day, and more.

Google will also be bringing Gemini AI capabilities to smart TVs running Google TV later this year. The company says the integration will allow users to request content suggestions more intuitively. Users will be able to ask for movie and show recommendations and receive tailored responses.

The tech giant is also partnering with Samsung to integrate Gemini into its upcoming mixed-reality headsets. Gemini will be equipped with Android XR, and will help users in answering their queries and solving their problems while they immerse themselves in the extended reality.