MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC With 35 Percent Faster Performance, Improved NPU Launched

The chipset features one Arm Cortex-X925, three Cortex-X4, and four Cortex-A720 cores.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 October 2024 12:13 IST
Photo Credit: MediaTek

MediaTek said the first smartphones with the new chip will be available in Q4 2024

Highlights
  • The chipset is built on TSMC’s second-generation 3nm process
  • It offers 40 percent more power efficiency compared to its predecessor
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC also packs a new NPU for AI tasks
MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, the company's latest flagship-tier smartphone processor, was launched on Wednesday. The company had previously revealed that the mobile platform would be introduced in October and shared some minor details, and now it has detailed the specifications and the capabilities of the processor. The tech giant claimed that the new system-on-chip (SoC) offers 35 percent faster performance on a single core than its predecessor. The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC competes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and the Apple A18 series chipsets.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset

In a press release, the chip maker introduced the new mobile platform. The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset is a fourth-generation flagship processor built with Arm's v9.2 CPU architecture as well as dedicated GPU and neural processing unit (NPU) architectures. Notably, it is built on TSMC's second-generation 3nm fabrication process.

Continuing with the tradition of all big core design, it features one Cortex-X925 core with a maximum clock speed of 3.62GHz, three Cortex-X4 cores, and four Cortex-A720 cores. The company claims that the CPU architecture offers 35 percent faster single-core performance and 28 percent faster multi-core performance compared to the Dimensity 9300 SoC. It is also said to offer 40 percent more power efficiency compared to its predecessor.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset also integrates the company's eighth-generation NPU and offers on-device LoRA training, on-device video generation capability, and developer support for Agentic artificial intelligence (AI). The company claimed that the SoC could provide up to 80 percent faster large language model (LLM) prompt performance while maintaining 35 percent more power efficiency than the previous generation.

Coming to the GPU, the mobile platform is integrated with the 12-core Arm Immortalis-G925, which is said to offer 40 percent faster raytracing performance compared to its predecessor. Additionally, MediaTek claimed that it also provides 41 percent peak performance improvement and 44 percent power saving compared to the Dimensity 9300. The chipset also supports HyperEngine technology.

Apart from this, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 features Imagiq 1090 for on-device image processing. It has some minor improvements as well such as HDR video recording throughout the entire zoom range, improvements in capturing moving objects, and lower power consumption when recording in 4K60 fps videos compared to its predecessor.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Samsung Confirms Android 15-Based One UI 7 Beta Will Not Be Restricted to Just Developers

