Vivo X200 Series Confirmed to Ship With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC; Colour Options Teased

Vivo X200 series will be launched in China on October 14.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 October 2024 17:59 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro are teased to be available in four shades

Highlights
  • The Dimensity 9400 is built on a 3nm process
  • New high-end chip of MediaTek tends to appear in Oppo phones
  • Vivo X200 Pro Mini is shown in black, pink, green and white colours
Vivo X200 series will launch in China with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, Vivo revealed on Wednesday after some initial speculations. The announcement comes shortly after the formal unveiling of the new MediaTek flagship mobile chipset. The Dimensity 9400 is built on a 3nm process and is claimed to be up to 40 percent more power-efficient than its predecessor. It comprises one Arm Cortex-X925 core running at 3.62GHz. Besides Vivo, Oppo has also revealed that its upcoming flagship phone will run on the Dimensity 9400 SoC.

Vivo X200 Series Chipset, Colourways Teased

The Chinese smartphone brand, via its official Weibo handle, confirmed the presence of MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset on the upcoming Vivo X200 series. The lineup comprising base Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, and Vivo X200 Pro Mini will be unveiled in China on October 14 at 7:00pm (4:30pm IST).

The Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro are teased to be available in four shades — Midnight Black, Moonlight White, Sapphire Blue, and Titanium. The Vivo X200 Pro Mini is shown in black, pink, green and white colour options in the official renders however official names of the finishes are not revealed yet.

Vivo X200 series is believed to be the first set of smartphones to draw power from the Dimensity 9400 chipset. The SoC is built based on TSMC's 3nm process and comes with on-device AI features and a new ISP and NPU. It has a Cortex-X925 that runs at 3.63 GHz, and then three Cortex-X4 units with a 3.3 GHz maximum frequency. It includes four efficiency Cortex-A720 units at 2.4 GHz.

MediaTek claims that the new chipset will deliver 35 percent faster single-core performance and 28 percent faster multi-core performance compared to MediaTek's Dimensity 9300. It is said to be 40 percent more power-efficient than previous models and offers 80 percent faster large language model prompt performance.

Beyond the Vivo X200 series, the new high-end chip of MediaTek is set to appear in the Oppo Find X8 series and other flagship phones from Chinese OEMs.

The Vivo X200 is rumoured to start at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 48,000) for the 12GB + 256GB trim. Meanwhile, the Vivo X200 Pro Mini is said to come with a price tag of CNY 4,599 for the 12GB + 256GB model while the Vivo X200 Pro is tipped to cost CNY 5,199 for the 16GB + 256GB variant.

 

Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 Pro Mini, Vivo X200 Specifications, Vivo, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, MediaTek
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
