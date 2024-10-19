Snapdragon 8 Elite — previously expected to debut as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 — is expected to be announced by Qualcomm next week, and details of the upcoming chipset's performance have now been leaked online. According to a benchmark result for the purported Realme GT 7 Pro, the Snapdragon 8 Elite could offer a massive increase in performance compared to its predecessor, and outperform both MediaTek's recently launched Dimensity 9400 SoC and Apple's A18 Pro chip that powers the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Snapdragon 8 Elite AnTuTu Benchmark Leaked

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with Smartprix leaked an image that shows the purported Realme GT 7 Pro that is expected to be launched soon, with an unprecedented score of 3,025,991 points on the AnTuTu benchmark test. It will be one of the first smartphones to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which will be unveiled by Qualcomm at its annual Snapdragon Summit on October 21.

Realme GT 7 Pro benchmarked (left) alongside the iPhone 16 Pro Max

Photo Credit: Smartprix/ @OnLeaks

The leaked image also shows the iPhone 16 Pro Max next to the Realme GT 7 Pro, with a much lower score — 1,651,728. Apple's flagship handset was launched last month with the six-core A18 Pro, its most powerful smartphone chip to date. However, it's worth noting the benchmark tool's use of the Vulkan and Metal APIs on Android and iOS, respectively, while making comparisons across platforms.

Realme's upcoming flagship phone isn't the first handset to cross the 3 million mark on AnTuTu. Last month, the Vivo X200 with MediaTek's 3nm Dimensity 9400 chipset scored 3,007,853 points on the benchmarking tool. Qualcomm's chip is slightly ahead of its competitor, according to these tests.

The recently launched Oppo Find X8 was previously benchmarked on AnTuTu with a score of 2,880,558 points, which was the highest score on the platform at the time. This handset is also powered by the Dimensity 9400 chipset, which is expected to power other flagship smartphones over the coming year.