Technology News

OnePlus Ace 2 Key Specifications Tipped Again, Likely to Launch Soon

OnePlus Ace 2 is expected to be rebranded as the OnePlus 11R for the global markets.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 26 December 2022 19:06 IST
OnePlus Ace 2 Key Specifications Tipped Again, Likely to Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

The OnePlus Ace 2 is expected to sport a similar rear camera design as the OnePlus Ace

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 2 tipped to pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • It may get a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging
  • OnePlus Ace 2 said to get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup

OnePlus Ace 2 is believed to be in the works and could launch soon. This mid-range smartphone is expected to be rebranded as the OnePlus 11R for the global market. The Shenzhen-based company has already announced that the OnePlus 11 will be unveiled in China on January 4. A notable tipster has now shared the supposed key specification of the OnePlus Ace 2. This OnePlus smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus Ace 2 could get a curved display with a 1.5K resolution and a centrally-aligned hole-punch slot for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Furthermore, this OnePlus smartphone may get a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

The OnePlus Ace 2 is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera. It is likely to sport a similar rear camera module as the OnePlus Ace, which features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup as well. The Shenzhen company is yet to officially delve into the pricing or launch details of this smartphone.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 11 will be released in China on January 4. The company might unveil the OnePlus Ace 2 after this launch. Rumours suggest that it will be rebranded as the OnePlus 11R for the global market.

According to a past report, the OnePlus Ace 2 may get a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There could be a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor headlining the triple rear camera setup. This smartphone is tipped to also feature a 16-megapixel snapper on the front. It could run on Android 13 with a ColorOS skin on top. It is said to pack up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Ace

OnePlus Ace

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 2, OnePlus Ace 2 specifications, OnePlus
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Pad 2, Watch 3 India Launch Timeline, Price Details Tipped: Report
BIS Comes Out With Standards for USB Type-C Charging Port for Mobiles, Tablets
Featured video of the day
Instagram Security Checkup Feature: Here Is All You Need to Know

Related Stories

OnePlus Ace 2 Key Specifications Tipped Again, Likely to Launch Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 5G Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC
  2. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  3. Google's Smartphone Lineup Until 2025 Leaked: Check Out Upcoming Launches
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Tipped to Launch in 2023
  5. Moto G13 Render, Specifications Have Been Leaked: Details Here
  6. OnePlus 11 Alleged Live Images Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: Report
  7. OnePlus 11 5G Renders Leak, Tipped to Feature Triple Rear Cameras, Alert Slider
  8. iPhone 14 Pro Series Users Complain About Horizontal Lines on Display: Report
  9. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Gets a Price Cut: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Promotional Images Leaked: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. BIS Comes Out With Standards for USB Type-C Charging Port for Mobiles, Tablets
  2. OnePlus Ace 2 Key Specifications Tipped Again, Likely to Launch Soon
  3. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  4. Oppo Pad 2, Watch 3 India Launch Timeline, Price Details Tipped: Report
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition Teased to Pack 5,000mAh Battery, 120W Fast Charging; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. Indian DeFi-Enthusiasts Call FTX Collapse ‘Good on Macro Level’, Here’s Why
  7. Twitter Blue Users' Replies Will Now Get Priority Ranking in Conversations: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Tipped to Launch in 2023
  9. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch Display to Launch Alongside Redmi Band 2, Redmi Buds 4 Lite: All Details
  10. Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro, Red Magic 8 Pro+ With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.