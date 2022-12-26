OnePlus Ace 2 is believed to be in the works and could launch soon. This mid-range smartphone is expected to be rebranded as the OnePlus 11R for the global market. The Shenzhen-based company has already announced that the OnePlus 11 will be unveiled in China on January 4. A notable tipster has now shared the supposed key specification of the OnePlus Ace 2. This OnePlus smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus Ace 2 could get a curved display with a 1.5K resolution and a centrally-aligned hole-punch slot for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Furthermore, this OnePlus smartphone may get a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

The OnePlus Ace 2 is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera. It is likely to sport a similar rear camera module as the OnePlus Ace, which features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup as well. The Shenzhen company is yet to officially delve into the pricing or launch details of this smartphone.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 11 will be released in China on January 4. The company might unveil the OnePlus Ace 2 after this launch. Rumours suggest that it will be rebranded as the OnePlus 11R for the global market.

According to a past report, the OnePlus Ace 2 may get a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There could be a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor headlining the triple rear camera setup. This smartphone is tipped to also feature a 16-megapixel snapper on the front. It could run on Android 13 with a ColorOS skin on top. It is said to pack up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.