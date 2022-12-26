Technology News
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Jio True 5G Rolls Out in Select Cities of Andhra Pradesh, Entire State to Get 5G by December 2023

Jio True 5G Rolls Out in Select Cities of Andhra Pradesh, Entire State to Get 5G by December 2023

Jio users in Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur will be invited to the Jio Welcome offer starting December 26.

By ANI | Updated: 26 December 2022 23:37 IST
Jio True 5G Rolls Out in Select Cities of Andhra Pradesh, Entire State to Get 5G by December 2023

Jio has invested over Rs. 6,500 crore for deploying a 5G network in Andhra Pradesh

Highlights
  • Jio True 5G, Jio True 5G Powered wi-fi services were launched on Monday
  • Jio Welcome offer will ofer Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds
  • More cities in the state will be 5G-ready by January 2023, it said.

Jio has started its True 5G services in Andhra Pradesh with the launch of the service in Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijaywada and Guntur. Andhra Pradesh Information and Technology Minister Gudivada Amarnath and Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy launched the Jio True 5G and Jio True 5G Powered wi-fi services at an event here on Monday.

A company release said that Jio demonstrated the immersive benefits of 5G in the field of healthcare, through Jio Community Clinic medical kit, and the revolutionary AR-VR device, Jio Glass.

"These benefits will bring phenomenal changes in the lives of people in Andhra Pradesh," it said.

Gudivada Amarnath, who is also Andhra Minister for Industries and Commerce and Infrastructure and Investment, said 5G services will bring transformational benefits to the people of the state.

"I am happy to launch Jio's True 5G services in Andhra Pradesh. 5G services, in the long run, will bring transformational benefits for the people of Andhra Pradesh," he said.

The minister said that Jio 5G services will be available throughout the state by the end of next year.

"Apart from their existing investment of Rs. 26,000 crore, additionally Jio has invested over Rs. 6,500 crore for deploying a 5G network in Andhra Pradesh and this shows their immense commitment towards our state's development. By December 2023, Jio True 5G services will be made available in every town, taluka, mandalam and village of Andhra Pradesh," he added.

Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy said the new service will open doors to growth opportunities in several areas including e-governance, education and healthcare.

"With the launch of Jio's True 5G services, Andhra Pradesh is not just getting the best telecommunication network, but will open doors to growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, healthcare, IT and SME business," he said.

"Jio True 5G will also enable citizens and government to remain connected on a real-time basis and will also improve implementation and efficiency of government schemes till the last mile user. Andhra Pradesh Government has a special focus on the start-up ecosystem, and the advent of True 5G services by Jio will give a huge boost to the start-ups that are working on new technologies such as IoT, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & Data Analytics. The advent of Jio True 5G will further propel these Start-ups in Andhra Pradesh and give them wings to fly," he added.

A Jio spokesperson said the True 5G network will expand across the state in a short period of time.

"We are excited to commence Jio True 5G in Andhra Pradesh. Jio True 5G network will expand across the length and breadth of the state within a short period of time. Jio engineers are working round-the-clock to deliver True 5G benefits to every Indian so that the transformational power and the exponential benefits of this technology can be experienced by every citizen of our great country."

The spokesperson expressed gratitude to the state Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy Garu and the state government "for extending their support in digitising Andhra Pradesh".

The release aid that starting December 26, Jio users in Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur will be invited to the Jio Welcome offer through which they can experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

More cities in the state will be 5G-ready by January 2023, it said.

 

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio, Reliance Jio, Jio True 5G
BIS Comes Out With Standards for USB Type-C Charging Port for Mobiles, Tablets
Featured video of the day
Looking for a New Smartphone? Here Are the Best Smartphones of 2022

Related Stories

Jio True 5G Rolls Out in Select Cities of Andhra Pradesh, Entire State to Get 5G by December 2023
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  2. Google's Smartphone Lineup Until 2025 Leaked: Check Out Upcoming Launches
  3. Tecno Phantom X2 5G Price in India Tipped: Here's How Much It Will Cost
  4. Google Photos Adds 'More Like This' Button to Find Similar Images: Report
  5. Twitter in 2021: Key Features Introduced, and Removed, This Year
  6. Windows 11 Notepad App May Get Tabs Feature: Report
  7. Oppo Enco Buds 2 Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  8. Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT Wireless Headphones Review
  9. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earphones Review
  10. OpenSea Visitors Being Duped by ‘Gasless Sales’: Harpie
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio True 5G Rolls Out in Select Cities of Andhra Pradesh, Entire State to Get 5G by December 2023
  2. BIS Comes Out With Standards for USB Type-C Charging Port for Mobiles, Tablets
  3. OnePlus Ace 2 Key Specifications Tipped Again, Likely to Launch Soon
  4. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  5. Oppo Pad 2, Watch 3 India Launch Timeline, Price Details Tipped: Report
  6. iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition Teased to Pack 5,000mAh Battery, 120W Fast Charging; Pre-Reservations Begin
  7. Indian DeFi-Enthusiasts Call FTX Collapse ‘Good on Macro Level’, Here’s Why
  8. Twitter Blue Users' Replies Will Now Get Priority Ranking in Conversations: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Tipped to Launch in 2023
  10. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch Display to Launch Alongside Redmi Band 2, Redmi Buds 4 Lite: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.