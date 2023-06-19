Technology News

Nothing Phone 2's Charging Cable Design Teased Ahead of July 11 Launch

Nothing has been already teasing the design and the specification of the Nothing Phone 2.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 19 June 2023 19:44 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2 will succeed the Nothing Phone 1 which was launched last year

Highlights
  • Carl Pei has teased the charging cable's design on Twitter
  • Nothing Phone 2 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • The phone will come with a redesigned Glyph interface on the rear panel

Nothing is all set to launch the successor to its Nothing Phone 1 next month. The Nothing Phone 2's design and some of the key specifications have already been teased by the company. Now, in the latest development, the company's CEO Carl Pei has shared the design of the charging cable that will come alongside Nothing Phone 2. A few days back the company also revealed that the upcoming smartphone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 4700mAh battery.

Nothing's CEO Carl Pei has revealed the design of the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 charging cable via Twitter. The USB type-C cable will get a transparent outer layer with a silver-coloured USB port. The port can be seen to get Nothing branding. Additionally, the teased image also suggests that the Nothing Phone 2 will ship with a white-coloured USB type-C cable. 

Previously, the company teased the design of the soon-to-be-launched Nothing Phone 2 as well as its key specifications while announcing the launch date of the upcoming smartphone. The handset is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and will pack a 4,700 mAh battery. Nothing has also revealed that the handset will sport a 6.7-inch display screen. Furthermore, the company has teased a redesigned rear Glyph interface on the phone.

Nothing also announced to offer three years of Android OS updates and four years of security updates on the upcoming Nothing Phone 2.

Nothing Phone 2 will succeed Nothing Phone 1, which was launched in India last year in July. The handset features a unique transparent back panel with the Glyph Interface and LED strips. It gets a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC and packs a 4,500mAh battery. 

 

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
