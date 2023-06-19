Nothing is all set to launch the successor to its Nothing Phone 1 next month. The Nothing Phone 2's design and some of the key specifications have already been teased by the company. Now, in the latest development, the company's CEO Carl Pei has shared the design of the charging cable that will come alongside Nothing Phone 2. A few days back the company also revealed that the upcoming smartphone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 4700mAh battery.

Nothing's CEO Carl Pei has revealed the design of the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 charging cable via Twitter. The USB type-C cable will get a transparent outer layer with a silver-coloured USB port. The port can be seen to get Nothing branding. Additionally, the teased image also suggests that the Nothing Phone 2 will ship with a white-coloured USB type-C cable.

Previously, the company teased the design of the soon-to-be-launched Nothing Phone 2 as well as its key specifications while announcing the launch date of the upcoming smartphone. The handset is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and will pack a 4,700 mAh battery. Nothing has also revealed that the handset will sport a 6.7-inch display screen. Furthermore, the company has teased a redesigned rear Glyph interface on the phone.

Nothing also announced to offer three years of Android OS updates and four years of security updates on the upcoming Nothing Phone 2.

Nothing Phone 2 will succeed Nothing Phone 1, which was launched in India last year in July. The handset features a unique transparent back panel with the Glyph Interface and LED strips. It gets a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC and packs a 4,500mAh battery.

