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  • Moto G Max 5G Launched With 5,200mAh Battery, 200 Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Moto G Max 5G Launched With 5,200mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Moto G Max 5G is offered in Azul Claro and Graphite (translated from Portuguese) colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 June 2026 12:12 IST
Moto G Max 5G Launched With 5,200mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G Max 5G features a 32-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Moto G Max 5G sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED display
  • Moto G Max 5G is powered by a MediaTek chipset
  • Moto G Max 5G is 7.38mm thick
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Moto G Max 5G has been launched in select global markets as the latest addition to the company's mid-range G lineup. The handset is offered in two colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration. It is powered by a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. The Moto G Max boasts a 5,200mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. It also sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen. The handset gets a dual rear camera unit, led by a 200-megapixel main shooter.

Moto G Max 5G Price, Availability

The price of the Moto G Max 5G is set at BRL 2,519.10 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the sole variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset is currently on sale via the Motorola Brazil online store. The Moto G Max 5G is available for purchase in Azul Claro and Grafite (translated from Portuguese) colour options.

Moto G Max 5G Specifications, Features

The Moto G Max 5G is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 16-based Hello UI. The handset boasts a 6.8-inch 1.5K Super HD (1,272×2,772 pixels) Extreme AMOLED display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The company claims that the Moto G Max 5G ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and Military-Grade 810H durability certification.

A 6nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.5GHz, powers the new Moto G Max 5G. The smartphone is also equipped with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, and an e-compass. It also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security.

For optics, the Moto G Max 5G carries a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, up to 10x digital zoom, and optical image stabilisation. The handset also boasts an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, offering a 120-degree field of view. On the front, the Moto G Max 5G features a 32-megapixel (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calls. The phone is capable of recording videos at up to 2K/30 fps.

The Moto G Max 5G is backed by a 5,200mAh battery, featuring support for 33W wired fast charging. The handset also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou for connectivity. It measures 164.58×77.37×7.38mm and weighs about 183g.

Moto G Max 5G

Moto G Max 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
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Further reading: Moto G Max 5G, Motorola, Moto G Max 5G Price, Moto G Max 5G Launch, Moto G Max 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Moto G Max 5G Launched With 5,200mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
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