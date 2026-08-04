Moto G Max India launch could be just around the corner. The launch date is yet to be officially confirmed by Motorola India, but a fresh leak suggests that the handset will go official in the country next week. Price details and specifications of the Indian variant of Moto G Max have also been tipped. The handset was released in select global markets in June with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset and a 5,200mAh battery. The Indian variant is tipped to come with a different chipset and main rear camera.
Moto G Max India Launch Date Tipped
Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has leaked the India launch date and pricing details of the Moto G Max on X. According to the tipster, the handset will be launched in the country on August 15 and will be priced around Rs. 30,000.
The Indian variant of the Moto G Max is said to come with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, marking a departure from the global variant, which runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC.
Further, the Indian version of Moto G Max could feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main rear camera. The global variant, for comparison, has a 200-megapixel primary shooter.
Motorola is likely to provide two OS upgrades and three years of security patch updates for the Moto G Max in India. It is tipped to feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage
The Moto G Max 5G is currently available in select international markets with a price tag of BRL 2,519.10 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB onboard storage variant. It is offered in Azul Claro and Grafite (translated from Portuguese) colour options.
The Moto G Max 5G runs on Android 16-based Hello UI and has a 6.8-inch 1.5K display with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It features a dual rear camera system, including a 200-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It carries a 5,200mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging.