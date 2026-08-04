Moto G Max India launch could be just around the corner. The launch date is yet to be officially confirmed by Motorola India, but a fresh leak suggests that the handset will go official in the country next week. Price details and specifications of the Indian variant of Moto G Max have also been tipped. The handset was released in select global markets in June with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset and a 5,200mAh battery. The Indian variant is tipped to come with a different chipset and main rear camera.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has leaked the India launch date and pricing details of the Moto G Max on X. According to the tipster, the handset will be launched in the country on August 15 and will be priced around Rs. 30,000.

EXCLUSIVE: Motorola G Max is launching in India around August 15th.



Confirmed specifications:

📸 50MP Sony LYT-600 main rear camera

⬛️ Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC

LPDDR5X RAM & UFS 3.1 storage

🍭 2 OS upgrades + 3 years of security patch updates



It will be priced around ₹30,000 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 3, 2026

The Indian variant of the Moto G Max is said to come with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, marking a departure from the global variant, which runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC.

Further, the Indian version of Moto G Max could feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main rear camera. The global variant, for comparison, has a 200-megapixel primary shooter.

Motorola is likely to provide two OS upgrades and three years of security patch updates for the Moto G Max in India. It is tipped to feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage

The Moto G Max 5G is currently available in select international markets with a price tag of BRL 2,519.10 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB onboard storage variant. It is offered in Azul Claro and Grafite (translated from Portuguese) colour options.

The Moto G Max 5G runs on Android 16-based Hello UI and has a 6.8-inch 1.5K display with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It features a dual rear camera system, including a 200-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It carries a 5,200mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging.