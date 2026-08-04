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Moto G Max India Launch Date, Price Leaked; Said to Feature a Different Chipset

The global variant of the Moto G Max runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 August 2026 14:14 IST
Moto G Max India Launch Date, Price Leaked; Said to Feature a Different Chipset

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G Max has a 6.8-inch 1.5K display

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Highlights
  • Moto G Max Indian variant could feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera
  • Moto G Max 5G is currently available in select international markets
  • It carries a 5,200mAh battery
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Moto G Max India launch could be just around the corner. The launch date is yet to be officially confirmed by Motorola India, but a fresh leak suggests that the handset will go official in the country next week. Price details and specifications of the Indian variant of Moto G Max have also been tipped. The handset was released in select global markets in June with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset and a 5,200mAh battery. The Indian variant is tipped to come with a different chipset and main rear camera.

Moto G Max India Launch Date Tipped

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has leaked the India launch date and pricing details of the Moto G Max on X. According to the tipster, the handset will be launched in the country on August 15 and will be priced around Rs. 30,000.

The Indian variant of the Moto G Max is said to come with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, marking a departure from the global variant, which runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC.

Further, the Indian version of Moto G Max could feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main rear camera. The global variant, for comparison, has a 200-megapixel primary shooter.

Motorola is likely to provide two OS upgrades and three years of security patch updates for the Moto G Max in India. It is tipped to feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage

The Moto G Max 5G is currently available in select international markets with a price tag of BRL 2,519.10 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB onboard storage variant. It is offered in Azul Claro and Grafite (translated from Portuguese) colour options.

The Moto G Max 5G runs on Android 16-based Hello UI and has a 6.8-inch 1.5K display with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It features a dual rear camera system, including a 200-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It carries a 5,200mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging.

Moto G Max 5G

Moto G Max 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
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Further reading: Moto G Max, Moto G Max Price in India, Moto G Max Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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