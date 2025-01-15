Technology News
Moto G 5G (2025), Moto G Power 5G (2025) With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G 5G (2025) and G Power 5G (2025) run on Android 15-based My UX out-of-the-box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 January 2025 14:58 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G 5G (2025) will go on sale in the US on January 30

Highlights
  • Moto G 5G 2025 is said to come with a water-repellent design
  • The Moto G Power 5G 2025 supports 15W wireless charging
  • The handsets pack a 5,000mAh battery each
Moto G 5G (2025) and Moto G Power 5G (2025) handsets have been launched in the US as the latest additions to Motorola's G series of smartphones. They are powered by MediaTek's 6nm octa-core Dimensity 6300 chipsets and carry 5,000mAh batteries with support for 30W wired fast charging Both models run on Android 15-based My UX out-of-the-box. The new Moto G models sport 50-megapixel dual rear camera units and 16-megapixel front-facing selfie shooters. The Power variant also supports wireless charging and has military-grade durability as well as a dust and water resistance rating.

Moto G 5G (2025), Moto G Power 5G (2025) Price

Moto G 5G (2025) price starts at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 17,300) and will be available for purchase in the US starting January 30 via Amazon, Best Buy and the Motorola website. Meanwhile, the Moto G Power 5G (2025) price is set at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 25,900) and will go on sale in the country from February 6 via the aforementioned channels.

The company confirms that both Moto G 5G (2025) and Moto G Power 5G (2025) handsets will be subsequently available for purchase through offline stores and other retailers. They will go on sale in Canada starting May 2.

moto g power 5g 2025 motorola inline Moto G Power 5G

Moto G Power 5G is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance
Photo Credit: Motorola

 

Moto G 5G (2025), Moto G Power 5G (2025) Specifications, Features

The Moto G 5G (2025) sports a 6.7-inch HD+ (720 x 1,604 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Moto G Power 5G (2025), on the other hand, has a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,388 pixels) display with a 19.9:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The dual nano SIM-supported phones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoCs paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. They ship with Android 15-based My UX skin on top.

For optics, the Moto G 5G (2025) and Moto G Power 5G (2025) carry 50-megapixel Quad Pixel primary rear sensors. The base model has a 2-megapixel secondary macro sensor, while the Power variant has an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. Both handsets are equipped with 16-megapixel front camera sensors for selfies and video calls. They get stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Moto G 5G (2025) and Moto G Power 5G (2025) pack a 5,000mAh battery each with 30W wired fast charging support. The Power version comes with support for 15W wireless charging as well. For security, they have side-mounted fingerprint sensors. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port.

The base Moto G 5G (2025) is said to come with a water-repellent design, while the Moto G Power 5G (2025) is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and has a military-grade MIL-STD 810H durability certification. The standard version measures 167.05 x 76.30 x 8.16mm in size and weighs 193g, while the Power option has dimensions of 166.62 x 77.10 x 8.72mm and weighs 208g.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Meta to Cut Roughly Five Percent of Staff, Targeting Lowest Performers

